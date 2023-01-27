Flying Heart

A judge has instructed Blaine County to build two designated parking areas for the public to access the Big Wood River in the Flying Heart subdivision. The Flying Heart owner’s association may tow vehicles parked on the road or in the lot after dark.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A judge has formally put to rest a three-and-a-half-year-long dispute between Blaine County, a private homeowner’s association, an outdoor outfitter and actress Demi Moore over public access to the Big Wood River north of Hailey.

The protracted legal battle began when Blaine County sued the Flying Heart Ranch Owner’s Association in July 2019 after landowners refused to remove “No Parking” signs from the county right-of-way on Aspen Lakes Drive, north of Hailey.

Silver Creek Outfitters, which guides in the area, joined the suit as an intervenor in November 2019, and Moore—who owns four lots in the subdivision—joined as an intervenor in April 2022.

“No parking” signs appeared along Aspen Lakes Drive in the summer of 2019.

