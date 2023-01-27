A judge has formally put to rest a three-and-a-half-year-long dispute between Blaine County, a private homeowner’s association, an outdoor outfitter and actress Demi Moore over public access to the Big Wood River north of Hailey.
The protracted legal battle began when Blaine County sued the Flying Heart Ranch Owner’s Association in July 2019 after landowners refused to remove “No Parking” signs from the county right-of-way on Aspen Lakes Drive, north of Hailey.
Silver Creek Outfitters, which guides in the area, joined the suit as an intervenor in November 2019, and Moore—who owns four lots in the subdivision—joined as an intervenor in April 2022.
While Aspen Lakes Drive itself and the land around it are private, the public “shall have access to the roads and river,” according to a plat note written when the Flying Heart subdivision was established in 1979. Blaine County also maintains an 80-foot right-of-way along the road.
The county’s original 82-page filing argued that the “no parking” signs put a “significant burden” on rivergoers and that the signs’ subtext was threatening and unreasonable.
It also claimed that the homeowner’s association was illegally attempting to privatize Blaine County’s 15-foot public easement parallel to the east bank of the Big Wood, along with two pedestrian easements to get there from Aspen Lakes Drive—one of which cuts east-west on the southern portion of one of Moore’s lots.
Initially, the homeowners suggested building a dedicated parking lot at the mouth of the road by state Highway 75, around a third of a mile from the river, as a compromise. The county commissioners countered, asking for two designated parking areas immediately adjacent to the public easements.
In a Jan. 9 ruling, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson dismissed the county’s original lawsuit with prejudice and ruled that the county must build two paved 100-foot public parking lots adjacent to the public easements, as originally suggested by commissioners. A dismissal with prejudice means the plaintiff—in this case, the county—cannot refile the same claim with the court.
One lot will sit on the west side of the road just beyond Moore’s property line at 194 Aspen Lakes Drive, the judge specified. The other will be built on the east side of the road between 149 and 153 Aspen Lakes Drive.
Together, the lots will provide eight parking spaces accommodating four cars each.
Williamson’s ruling also upheld an April 2022 settlement agreement crafted between the parties—except for Moore—in order to avoid going to trial. The agreement specifies several rules governing when and how the public can use the parking lots.
According to that pact, the HOA’s “no parking” signs can stay, but at least four aluminum signs with Blaine County logos need to be posted at the parking lots and public-easement paths. Those signs will ask visitors to “please respect private property and stay on the trail” and “pack it in, pack it out.”
Per the parties’ settlement agreement, the parking lots will be open to the public from sunrise to sundown and must only be used for river access, not for overnight camping or “conducting parties or social gatherings.” Delivery trucks, passenger buses or any other vehicle that “requires a commercial driver’s license” are banned, it says.
The agreement further gives the Flying Heart HOA the authority to tow or boot any violators, and the sheriff’s office the authority to enforce the terms of the agreement.
“There shall be no parking of vehicles by members of the public at any location outside of the designated parking areas, including but not limited to, on the paved portion of Aspen Lakes Drive,” states the agreement approved by Williamson. “The [owners’ association] has full power and authority to erect signage of its own on Aspen Lakes Drive governing the use thereof.”
The settlement agreement also states that the HOA has no legal responsibility to plow or repair the lots. Blaine County, rather, has the “authority, but not the duty or obligation” to plow and maintain the lot at its own expense, it says.
Other provisions include a requirement for the county and Silver Creek Outfitters to pay the owner’s association $10,000 for trash removal by Feb. 9, 2023. Otherwise, the county is not responsible for trash pickup.
On Thursday, Blaine County Land Use and Building Services Deputy Director Kathy Grotto said that she did not have any information about how much the parking lots will cost the county or when they will be built.
Signs sparked initial lawsuit
For decades, the public had been parking on Aspen Lakes Drive to use the Flying Heart easements for fishing, kayaking and recreation. Then, in June 2019, nine new “no parking” signs cropped up around the neighborhood.
Flying Heart residents said they were necessary because rivergoers were littering, trespassing and disrespecting property rights. The county, in response, threatened to fine the owner’s association $100 for each day the signs were left up.
The court battle initially hinged on the argument of whether the public had the right to park on the right-of-way along Aspen Lakes Drive and whether the HOA should remove the signs. In August 2020, Williamson ruled in favor of the county and Silver Creek Outfitters, confirming that the public could continue to use the access easements and park along Aspen Lakes Drive.
But according to the HOA, Williamson’s ruling opened up “unfettered” access to the neighborhood, and nonresidents continued to walk their dogs through the subdivision and leave unscooped dog poop on private land.
The owner’s association filed a motion for reconsideration in November 2020. That same month, Williamson concluded that a trial would be needed “to determine the size and location of a parking area or areas.” At the trial, he said he would hear arguments “to support as much or as little of a [parking] area reasonably necessary for the proper enjoyment of the easement” and that “burdened the servient estate as little as possible.”
The trial was vacated with Williamson’s ruling this month.
“Candidly, the county is embarrassed that the parties are in front of the court on a seemingly petty matter,” wrote attorney Preston Neal Carter, representing Blaine County, on Jan. 5. “But so it is.”
Moore’s appeal dismissed on Tuesday
The lawsuit didn’t end in 2021, or 2022.
Throughout 2022, court documents show that the parties had argued about attorneys’ fees, the specific locations of the lots and whether or not a final judgment should include the language “dismissed with prejudice.”
Last April, Moore intervened in the case by filing a complaint in which she claimed that the Flying Heart HOA had failed to notify her about the parties’ plan to build a lot next to her property.
Moore also said a public parking lot would “sacrifice” her property value and the usability of the land and infringe on her privacy.
“Privacy is a significant concern for me and one reason I chose Flying Heart Ranch to purchase property,” she stated in a personal declaration.
Through her attorney, Joshua Stanek, Moore asked Williamson to declare Aspen Lakes Drive a private road “not available for vehicular parking by the general public,” even on the county’s right-of-way.
She also asked for a permanent ban “restraining Blaine County and all others acting in concert with it” from building any parking lots in the neighborhood and asked for $10,000 in damages from the HOA for not including her in its deliberations.
On Jan. 8, one day before Williamson’s ruling, Stanek alleged intimidation from the HOA’s attorneys, Ed Lawson and Gary Slette, writing that in the weeks leading up to Christmas, he was called by them “on at least three occasions in attempts to bully, threaten and intimidate Ms. Moore into conceding to their demands that the case or matter be dismissed.” He also wrote that the attorneys had refused Moore’s requests to be included as a party in the settlement agreement last fall.
The attorneys “demanded language in a final judgment to include that the case or matter be dismissed with prejudice, or they would throw out the agreement and fight at trial to move the parking north to impact Ms. Moore to a greater extent,” Stanek added.
Williamson dismissed Moore’s appeal on Tuesday, court records indicate. ￼
