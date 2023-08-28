No parking (copy)

These “No Parking” signs sparked the initial lawsuit against the Flying Heart subdivision in Blaine County.

 Express photo by Emily Jones

Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson will hear a motion to dismiss a case against Blaine County today, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. in Hailey.

The lawsuit—filed by the Flying Heart Ranch Owners’ Association on May 19—concerns the Sheriff’s Office’s apparent refusal to tow vehicles from two public parking lots along Aspen Lakes Drive north of Hailey.

The county and Flying Heart HOA have been locked in a legal battle for the past four years. In the summer of 2019, the county sued the HOA, arguing that the subdivision had illegally tried to privatize a public easement along the Big Wood River and two pedestrian easements by posting several “No Parking” signs along Aspen Lakes Drive.

