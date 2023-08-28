Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson will hear a motion to dismiss a case against Blaine County today, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. in Hailey.
The lawsuit—filed by the Flying Heart Ranch Owners’ Association on May 19—concerns the Sheriff’s Office’s apparent refusal to tow vehicles from two public parking lots along Aspen Lakes Drive north of Hailey.
The county and Flying Heart HOA have been locked in a legal battle for the past four years. In the summer of 2019, the county sued the HOA, arguing that the subdivision had illegally tried to privatize a public easement along the Big Wood River and two pedestrian easements by posting several “No Parking” signs along Aspen Lakes Drive.
In August 2020, Williamson ruled in favor of the county, confirming that the public could continue to use the access easements and park along Aspen Lakes Drive. The dispute dragged through early 2023, when Blaine County and the HOA reached a settlement agreement calling for two 100-foot public parking lots to be built along the public easements.
The agreement stated that one parking lot would be built at 194 Aspen Lakes Drive, and the other between 149 and 153 Aspen Lakes Drive. It also listed several rules governing when and how the public can use the parking lots in the future and granted the BCSO the authority to reprimand anyone parked outside of the designated parking areas after sundown, and call a towing company if necessary.
In the May 19 complaint, Flying Heart HOA attorneys Gary Slette and Ed Lawson asked for assurance that the Sheriff would enforce the parking restrictions and a “permanent injunction ordering that the Sheriff comply with [Williamson’s] judgment and enforce the terms of the settlement agreement.”
The complaint alleges “that the Sheriff [Steve Harkins] was declining to enter the Project to enforce the parking restrictions contained in the Settlement Agreement,” and that “the Sheriff (does) not intend to enforce the terms of the Settlement Agreement” because “there is no state code or county ordinance that gives law enforcement the authority to tow cars from private property.’”
“Thereafter, on April 27, 2023, Mistick hand delivered a Notice of Default to the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, addressed to attorney Timothy Graves,” Slette and Lawson wrote in the complaint. The default needed to be cured within 10 days or the HOA would take the case to Fifth District Court, they said.
On June 13, Blaine County responded to the lawsuit by filing a motion to dismiss the complaint.
Court records show that the county is being represented by attorneys Timothy Graves, Preston Neal Carter, Melodie McQuade and Morgan Goodin.
