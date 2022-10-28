The cities of Hailey and Bellevue have come to a preliminary agreement with two ranch owners and their attorneys to divide the eastern 230-acre portion of Eccles Flying Hat Ranch evenly between the two towns in the event of future annexation.
The ranch land that separates the two towns passed from the hands of the Eccles family to Boise-based Oppenheimer Development Corp. this spring.
Both Hailey and Bellevue’s Area-of-City-Impact (ACI) maps were finalized in early 2021 after more than a year of contentious debate. Neither jurisdiction ended up including the east side of Flying Hat Ranch in its final map.
On Monday, the Hailey City Council formally reopened negotiations with Bellevue concerning map revisions. According to Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz, the renegotiation was initiated by letters and emails from the new owners, Doug and Skip Oppenheimer, who are now requesting annexation of the ranch into both cities.
Gary Slette and Evan Robertson, legal council for the Oppenheimers, included a proposed ACI line between the two cities in a letter to both mayors last month.
“I know that we speak for Doug and Skip when we say there is more than a small amount of excitement as it relates to the future development of this property,” the letter stated. “On their behalf, we request that the cities engage in a concurrent renegotiation of the ACI as soon as possible in order to reach an agreement on the respective ACIs.”
Before any annexation takes place, however, each city must pass resolutions clarifying their respective ACI boundaries, which outline areas in which the cities are expected to grow over the next few decades.
Earlier in the year, Hailey Mayor Martha Burke, Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman and Blaine County Recreation District Director Mark Davidson held informal meetings with the Oppenheimers and their attorneys to better understand their development intentions.
While development plans are still in their infancy, Slette and Robertson said, some goals expressed by the stakeholder group have included “no hillside development between the two towns,” maintaining an open-space buffer and expanding the Wood River Trail further south.
Some other ideas have originated from city council members. In April, Bellevue City Councilman Doug Brown advocated for expanding Bellevue’s light-industrial zoning district north into a portion of Flying Hat Ranch land to provide workers with more vehicle and equipment storage.
“We are a blue-collar town. So, let’s fight for that zoning for our citizens,” he said at the time.
The Oppenheimers—known for high-profile commercial developments throughout the Northwest—have also entertained building community workforce housing units on the property, according to Horowitz.
Now, she said, it’s looking more likely that the land will be developed into sports fields that the BCRD would maintain.
“There will be, or there could very well be, a regional park in the middle that spans both of the cities,” Horowitz said Monday. “It would be fair to say that staff and the mayors feel that this is a fair proposal.”
In an Oct. 18 letter to the mayors, Horowitz and Bellevue Community Development Director Ashley Dyer, Jeremy Malone—vice president of Oppenheimer Development Corp.—wrote that the Oppenheimers have penciled an ACI line down the middle of the property. The developers were previously hesitant to draw that line because they questioned Bellevue’s current ability to provide wastewater services, he explained.
“We are moving forward with the proposed ACI line based upon the city of Bellevue’s representation that it will have adequate municipal facilities, including sewer and water service, and other resources available to serve the project at such time,” Malone wrote.
The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will have three months to consider annexation and present a formal recommendation to the Hailey City Council by late January.
“I, as you know, wanted to make sure that this land benefits both communities,” Burke told the council on Monday. “This [ACI line] was the separation that I was longing for.
“It’s what we feel is fair, and [would] make it easier for the new owner to understand how to put in place their [development] layout.”
In 2020, both Hailey and Bellevue sought portions of the Flying Hat Ranch in their respective ACIs. Bellevue’s map initially placed the entire “Flying Hat East” property entirely within its ACI, but had to redraw its lines after the Eccles family withdrew petitions for annexation into the city of Bellevue.
The taxable value of Flying Hat East was $161,400 in 2022, according to County Assessor Jim Williams. The market value has not been disclosed. However, the larger 386-acre portion of the ranch across the highway was acquired by Friedman Memorial Airport this fall for $15 million. ￼
