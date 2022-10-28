Eccles Flying Hat East

Eccles Flying Hat East on Thursday, Oct. 27.

 Express photo courtesy Emily Jones

Flying Hat Ranch includes open land on both sides of state Highway 75 between Hailey and Bellevue. The owners of the eastern portion of the land, shown here, are hoping to annex the property into both cities. The dotted line along the highway indicates Friedman Memorial Airport’s “critical zone” where development is prohibited.

  • Conceptual plan Courtesy GGLO Design

The cities of Hailey and Bellevue have come to a preliminary agreement with two ranch owners and their attorneys to divide the eastern 230-acre portion of Eccles Flying Hat Ranch evenly between the two towns in the event of future annexation.

The ranch land that separates the two towns passed from the hands of the Eccles family to Boise-based Oppenheimer Development Corp. this spring.

Both Hailey and Bellevue’s Area-of-City-Impact (ACI) maps were finalized in early 2021 after more than a year of contentious debate. Neither jurisdiction ended up including the east side of Flying Hat Ranch in its final map.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments