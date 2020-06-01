A river flood advisory issued this morning for sections of Blaine County will be in effect until further notice, the National Weather Service announced.
Lowland seepage and ponding is possible in residential areas along the Big Wood River, especially in Hailey’s Della View subdivision, the western portion of War Eagle Drive in Hailey, and Gimlet subdivision south of Ketchum. Those with riverfront or river-adjacent homes should take action to protect their property, and recreationalists should exercise caution when near the river.
As of 1:45 p.m. Monday afternoon, the river was flowing at 1,130 cubic feet per second and its height was approximately 3.6 feet, according to data collected at Hailey’s U.S. Geological Survey gauge site at Lions Park. The river’s bankfull stage—or the point at which water will begin to enter the floodplain—is 3.7 feet.
“Although [the river’s water level] has been dropping, the river is expected to remain near to just above bankfull for the next 24 hours, if not longer,” the Weather Service stated.
In the case of active flooding, the city of Hailey will provide sandbags at War Eagle Drive and other locations. Flood resources and tips on how to prepare your home for high water can be found at haileycityhall.org/planning/floodplain or blaineemergency.org.
