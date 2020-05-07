Issuance of float boating permits will resume on May 16 for the Middle Fork of the Salmon and Main Salmon rivers with permits to be issued virtually, the Salmon-Challis National Forest announced Thursday.
Normal floating rules and regulations will remain in place. Those include camp assignments, safety considerations and adherence to fisheries guidelines.
An addendum to the permits regarding COVID-19 will be a requirement this season, which will need to be signed by and collected from the trip leader. The addendum, which applies to commercial and private float boaters, affirms that certain “regular” amenities and features of the river corridors may not be available during this time. Furthermore, float boaters will be required to adhere to state orders, and any Salmon-Challis National Forest closure orders during a trip. This aligns with Stage 2 (May 16-29) of the Idaho Rebounds Path to Prosperity Plan.
Groups must come fully contained with their own potable water and waste containment systems. No trash services or other facilities are currently available. Permit holders will be updated by email or telephone conversation on current status of facilities as their launch date approaches.
During Stage 3 (anticipated May 30 to June 12) and Stage 4 (anticipated June 13-26) of reopening plan, the Salmon-Challis National Forest will be re-evaluating opening of launches and launch campgrounds.
For more information on river management, contact Recreation Program Manager Nick Schade at nicholas.schade@usda.gov.
