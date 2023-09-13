Wedge fire

Crews conduct a controlled burn against the Wedge Fire on Saturday, Sept. 9.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A human-caused brush fire erupted on the Picabo Desert Saturday afternoon about 7 miles south of Timmerman Junction, prompting a coordinated aerial and ground attack from multiple agencies.

The 7,375-acre Wedge Fire—named for its proximity to Wedge Butte, an extinct volcano on the east side of state Highway 75—sparked just after 3:15 p.m. between the East Magic Road and Picabo Desert Road intersections, according to Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman.

Fifty to sixty firefighters from Carey, Bellevue, Hailey, North Blaine County, Ketchum, Sun Valley and the BLM Twin Falls Office—the latter agency which sleeps crews in Shoshone—worked to beat back the flames, according to BLM Fire Information Officer Ryan Berlin.

Wedge Fire perimeter

The 7,400-acre Wedge Fire was contained around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. Here, Wedge Butte is seen in the background.
Controlled burn

Crews from multiple jurisdictions conduct a controlled burn on the Wedge Fire.
Wedge Fire Map

The Wedge Fire spanned about 5 miles across the high desert.

