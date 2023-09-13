A human-caused brush fire erupted on the Picabo Desert Saturday afternoon about 7 miles south of Timmerman Junction, prompting a coordinated aerial and ground attack from multiple agencies.
The 7,375-acre Wedge Fire—named for its proximity to Wedge Butte, an extinct volcano on the east side of state Highway 75—sparked just after 3:15 p.m. between the East Magic Road and Picabo Desert Road intersections, according to Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman.
Fifty to sixty firefighters from Carey, Bellevue, Hailey, North Blaine County, Ketchum, Sun Valley and the BLM Twin Falls Office—the latter agency which sleeps crews in Shoshone—worked to beat back the flames, according to BLM Fire Information Officer Ryan Berlin.
Bateman said that WRFR crews were alerted to three fires burning about “50 yards apart” at 3:18 p.m. Saturday, and the first law enforcement officers to the scene also confirmed a total of three fires. Just minutes later, “a large plume” of smoke was visible from Glendale Road in Bellevue, he said.
Flight records show that six single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers and one large helicopter made dozens of loops around the fire perimeter Saturday evening, including a twin-turboprop aircraft out of McCall and a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter out of Twin Falls.
The single-engine tankers came from Boise, Pocatello and Twin Falls, Berlin said.
“A lot of times we stage equipment—helicopters coming off larger fires—in Twin, because it’s pretty central to the whole Great Basin,” Berlin said. “It was really just luck of the draw that we had the helicopter here at the time.”
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) AirNow Fire and Smoke Map reported that the fire had spread across land on either side of the east fork of Picabo Desert Road, about 5 miles east of state Highway 75. Berlin said the fire also spread southeast to a small portion of BLM land in Lincoln County. Around that same time, the U.S. National Interagency Fire Center listed the fire as “human caused.”
The fire was most likely started by a flat tire on a trailer that threw sparks into dry grass, Berlin said.
“We sent our fire investigators out there and they could tell there was a tire that had popped on some kind of pull-behind trailer. The (metal rim of the tire) dragged for a ways and sparked three separate fires,” he said.
Berlin said his office has been urging the public to conduct simple maintenance checks and make sure their tires are properly inflated, bearings and axles are greased, and safety chains are off the ground.
“We’re always trying to tell people to check their tires and lug nuts before they go camping or hunting, especially with campers that haven’t been used for a year or some time,” he said.
The Bureau of Land Management assumed command of the fire and declared the Wedge Fire fully contained as of 10 a.m. Sunday morning following a night of constructing dozer lines on the blaze south of Timmerman Junction. No structures or roads were damaged. BLM and Forest Service crews remained on scene through 6 p.m. Monday, when full control was achieved.
Berlin estimated that the fire cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight.
“Cost wise, we are up over $200,000 with the aircraft and retardant. I’d say probably pushing $300,000,” he said.
Berlin said drivers can be held liable for wildfires in some cases, but the BLM has to prove negligence.
“A BLM employee was following a semi with a flat tire this morning, in fact,” Berlin said Tuesday. “The guy had his hazards on and kept driving, throwing sparks out—that’s probably negligence.
“Obviously, we understand that stuff happens, tires pop. But if you drag a trailer 10 miles sparking 17 different fires, you will be held accountable for the cost.”
The Wedge Fire was the largest fire encountered by the BLM’s Twin Falls District this year, according to Berlin. Acres burned to date are unusually low for the Twin Falls District, he said—the mark of a “slow” fire season—though more than 70% of all fires have been human-caused.
Looking at the running 10-year average for the Twin Falls District, which spans from Craters of the Moon to Redfish Lake, at least one in five wildfires have been started by vehicles or farm equipment, Berlin said. (Lightning is still a leading cause, at 35%.)
Berlin said the next steps include “emergency stabilization” of soils in the Wedge Fire’s burn area, which is designated sage-grouse habitat. The BLM is working on a rehabilitation and seeding plan that will help sagebrush and other native grasses return, he said.
“The thing is we want to prevent cheatgrass from establishing,” he said. ￼
Many thanks to the firefighters who got this fire out before winds blew it towards a town.
But no thanks to the BLM and Forest Service policy that still allows campfires ANYWHERE someone wants to have one, despite these warm and very dry days. The BLM signs a fire prevention order every year to ban fireworks, exploding targets, steel ammunition casings and floating sky lanterns during the summer months. They should add campfires (in dispersed camping areas) to the list.
During a hike yesterday I discovered two (inactive) campfires in a beautiful canyon within 5 miles of Hailey. These fires had no ring around them, the flammable material at the perimeter was not removed as required, one fire was in the trees in a area littered with pine needles, and one was on a bench with 1 foot tall grass. It made me ill. Clearly a human who does not understand fire created a fire and created an incredible threat to our community for their own enjoyment.
We humans, in general, cannot be trusted to know about fire. Many people visit our valley from other parts of the country where a campfire is not a large threat because the surrounding environment is moist all the time. The BLM does not trust people to light a firecracker in September, but they trust people to light a large crackling fire. It is madness.
