A joint petition urging the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to require trappers to place signs at trailheads and campgrounds within 25 feet of traps and snares will be evaluated by the commission tomorrow, May 14.
“Signs should be visible from at least 25 feet to help alert trail users to take action to avoid the injury or loss of a family dog or injury to a child,” the petition reads. “We request that the department also place visible signage in active wolf-hunting areas from April 1 through August 30 to warn campers and hikers of the increased risks of active hunting to themselves, their families and their dogs during the recently extended wolf-hunting season.”
The petition was authored by Wood River Wolf Project Coordinator Suzanne Stone, Idaho Humane Society Director Lisa Kauffman, Living With Wolves Program Director Garrick Dutcher and Great Old Broads for Wilderness-Idaho leader Pam Conley.
“Most Idahoans are unaware that trappers are legally allowed to place traps so close to public trails and campgrounds,” it states. “They are also unaware of the procedures for safely removing a dog from a leghold or body-gripping trap or snare.”
Also up for consideration during the virtual May 14 Fish and Game Commission meeting is a regulation that would allow bowhunters to use lighted nocks, or signals that help identify where an arrow hit. The 9 a.m. meeting can be attended by typing tinyurl.com/ybv4xg9p into a browser and entering event number 962-371-254 and password “meeting.” For a dial-in option, call 408-418-9388 and enter access code 962-371-254.
No public comment will be taken at the meeting, the Department of Fish and Game stated.
