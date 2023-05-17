The Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Thursday unanimously adopted a wolf management plan instructing the state to gradually reduce its wolf population from about 1,340 to 500 animals over the next six years.
The new wolf-management plan was introduced at a Commission meeting on Jan. 26. It calls for incentivizing more hunting and trapping of wolves and loosening Idaho’s wolf-hunting and trapping policies, which already allow the year-round take of wolves by all means in most places.
The end goal is to keep the wolf population “in balance with other big game, particularly elk” and minimize conflict with livestock by upping harvest pressure.
Reaching 500 wolves would also mark a return to Idaho’s minimum recovery goal for wolves. The management objective was set by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2009, when wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains were pulled from the federal Endangered Species Act and turned back over to their respective states—Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming—for management.
The Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2009 delisting rule also laid out minimum recovery goals of 400 wolves for Montana and 200-300 for Wyoming, stipulating that each state in the Northern Rockies region maintain at least 150 wolves and 15 breeding pairs to keep gray wolves off the endangered species list.
Idaho had a maximum of 1,337 wolves last year, according to Fish and Game’s most recent peak-population estimate based on game camera surveys conducted in the summer of 2022. That’s a 13% decrease from 2021, when over 1,500 wolves roamed the state, but still 840 more than required.
“With improved population estimation, it is clear that Idaho’s population has been well above this objective since delisting. During 2019-2021, Idaho’s wolf population has fluctuated around 1,270 animals during the annual cycle of reproduction and mortality,” the plan states.
In a Monday press release, Fish and Game Public Information Supervisor Roger Phillips stated that reducing the wolf population would benefit elk populations, especially those affected most by wolf predation in Idaho’s “Panhandle, Lolo, Selway, Middle Fork and Sawtooth regions,” according to the plan.
“Currently, Idaho has abundant and healthy elk populations statewide, however herds are unevenly distributed, and eight of Fish and Game’s 28 elk management zones are below objectives,” Philips stated. “In five of those zones, Fish and Game biologists have determined that predation and other factors are limiting herd growth.”
Phillips noted that the Fish and Game Commission received “roughly 2,500 comments” on the plan, many of which reflected that “many people in Idaho don’t support killing wolves.”
Commissioner Don Ebert, of Weippe, said in a statement that he was “the last person who wants to go out and kill all the wolves” but had to act because “things are out of balance with the wolf population.”
“I want those people to know I hear what they say, and I take it to heart,” Ebert said. “I think all of us on the Commission give them due consideration … We’re not going to eradicate wolves. It is not our intention, and I do not believe we would have that ability even if it was our intention.”
Wolf mortality down locally, records show
According to Leon Burman, senior wildlife technician with Fish and Game’s Magic Valley office, statewide wolf harvest has fluctuated between 400-500 wolves per year and has continued to increase since 2013.
In the Wood River Valley, fewer than 20 wolves have been hunted or trapped on an annual basis for the past decade, contributing to a “relatively small” portion of the statewide total, he said.
For instance, Burman said that 16 wolves were hunted in the broader Magic Valley Region last year, up from 11 in 2021 and 12 in 2020. The zone includes Blaine County, Cassia County, Lincoln County and Twin Falls county.
Fish and Game documented a total of 396 wolves killed in 2022, according to wolf mortality records obtained by the Express. That figure is less than any year in recent times and also 20% less than 2021, when more than 495 wolves were trapped, hunted by sportsmen or killed by wildlife management officials, records show.
In Game Units 48 and 49, which sit to either side of the Wood River Valley, 11 wolves were killed on public land in 2022, including five shot in Warm Springs, one shot on Adams Gulch Road and one shot on the Oregon/Fox Creek Trail. Two more were trapped in foothold traps by Wildlife Services in the Little Wood drainage.
In Game Unit 52, which spans from Shoshone to Bellevue and includes Magic Reservoir, only one wolf was shot on private land near state Highway 75 after a motorist saw it trying to cross the highway, records show.
Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson also told the Express that Blaine County is on the southern end of Idaho’s wolf habitat and there aren’t as many wolves here as people might think.
“Wolves are hard to hunt and trap, and the perception that wolves will be eliminated off the landscape hasn’t happened,” Thompson said. “Could they? Sure, but numbers don’t indicate that is happening.”
At a quarterly meeting on Jan. 26, outgoing Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said that the intent of Fish and Game is not to “manage the wolf population to the bare minimum recovery threshold,” but to “manage the wolf population very consistently with the federal delisting rule written under the Obama administration for what will work on an occupied landscape where the public has other values with wildlife.”
Schriever also noted that wolves have benefited from livestock because their “carrying capacity is dependent on prey availability.”
“If you just considered for a moment Idaho without a livestock industry, which I’m not suggesting, but if for a moment, and you simply said we’re just gonna let wolves do what wolves do in Idaho and we’re not going to manage them, you would probably eventually end up with about 500 wolves in this state 30 or 40 or 50 years from now,” he said. “The wolf abundance would reduce in response to fewer prey on the landscape.”
Schriever continued:
“I’ve talked with many sportsmen. I’ve talked with many livestock producers. I’ve talked to many outfitters. I’ve talked to many legislators. I haven’t got any disagreement yet about it’s time to communicate our intent and this is a reasonable place to be. And it’s a reasonable timeframe in which to get there.”
Not all agree. Garrick Dutcher, a wolf advocate with the Ketchum-based nonprofit Living with Wolves, equated the removal of more than 800 wolves to the “sterilization of public lands.”
“Conflicts with livestock and domestic animals are caused by all carnivores, wild and domestic,” he said. “Raising privately owned livestock on public land comes with some risk.”
Dutcher also criticized the reasoning behind the management plan.
“In October 2022 [Fish and Game] spoke about the streak of nine years where hunters killed more than 20,000 elk. For years they’ve been counting that streak … I asked for the 2022 number and it was 20,952,” he said, “making it the 12th or 13th best season since record keeping began in 1935.
While they can point to a few underperforming herds, we know deer and elk have been at least stable statewide, if not increasing while wolves have climbed to 1,500 and remained there for three years.”
Dutcher added that he thought Fish and Game has downplayed the danger of wolf traps on the landscape and the “difficulty of releasing them.”
“So,” he asked, “all resident and visiting people engaging outdoor recreation should be trained to get themselves out of a trap?” ￼
