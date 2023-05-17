Wolf with ground squirrel (copy)

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hoping to decrease the gray wolf population by 60%—some 840 animals—over the next six years to limit chronic wolf predation on livestock, domestic animals and elk.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Thursday unanimously adopted a wolf management plan instructing the state to gradually reduce its wolf population from about 1,340 to 500 animals over the next six years.

The new wolf-management plan was introduced at a Commission meeting on Jan. 26. It calls for incentivizing more hunting and trapping of wolves and loosening Idaho’s wolf-hunting and trapping policies, which already allow the year-round take of wolves by all means in most places.

The end goal is to keep the wolf population “in balance with other big game, particularly elk” and minimize conflict with livestock by upping harvest pressure.

