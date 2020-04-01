Local first responders have been on the frontlines of Blaine County’s coronavirus outbreak since before it was even confirmed—and nearly a month in, they’re not slowing down.
Mostly, that has meant transferring patients out of the county. Under an incident management team formed last week, the job has fallen to the Wood River Fire and Rescue and the Ketchum Fire Department, freeing up the Hailey and Sun Valley Fire Departments to focus on fire and rescue calls.
Headed up by Ketchum Lt. Seth Martin, the transfer branch coordinates between the two departments, St. Luke’s and Frontline, an independent agency brought in by the state, Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman told the Idaho Mountain Express on Wednesday.
Now, Bateman’s team is bringing in familiar faces to help bolster its ranks, employing an “intentional and methodical” system to bringing in back-up ambulance drivers for patient transfers. He has brought on five drivers so far. Among them: former Hailey Fire Chief Craig Aberbach, who retired earlier this year. Aberbach drove his first run on Wednesday, Bateman said.
“Aberbach is ready and willing, as are several others,” Bateman said. “We appreciate the resource this provides us, if we need it.”
While he can’t speak for Ketchum, in the south valley past and future EMTs have also responded to the call.
“We did involve former first responders to assist as needed, and some fire academy people, since the academy closed down,” Bateman said. “We have trained them in the donning and doffing of protective gear, sanitation practices and in driving. This has not been a panicked situation.”
Bateman said his department has been “incredibly proactive” in assisting St. Luke’s Hospital with moving patients on most days to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls, but not to Boise. He would not say how many people have been transferred since the pandemic struck the valley.
Wood River added a fourth full-time 24-hour firefighter to the three-person roster weeks ago.
“That was before the pandemic hit the valley in full force,” he said. “Two of them are now posted at the station south of Bellevue. Two are at the station in Hailey. We have separated them to limit transmission and have been able to assist the hospital and retain our responses to 911 calls within our service area.”
Bateman had no knowledge of positive COVID-19 cases within his department, “but there are all kinds of stories about presumptive contacts with people who have tested positive,” he told the Express.
Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin, who could not be reached for an interview on Wednesday, recently told The Washington Post that ten percent of his first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our area has been hit harder than most, but the real story is how people here have responded to this emergency,” he said. “This is something I am proud to be a part of. Our firefighters and EMTs have been courageous in handling this situation. People should feel encouraged by the quality of care people are working to give right now.”
St. Luke’s emergency department physician Brock Bemis said he had “nothing but gratitude” for the valley’s fire and rescue personnel.
“We’ve been really lucky to have such efficient EMS transfer teams. They’ve been taking turns running laps between Ketchum and Twin Falls, so one department doesn’t have to bear the brunt,” Bemis told the Express on Tuesday. “They deserve a ton of credit—not only for getting sick people to Wood River, but getting them to Twin Falls.”
Emergency department physician Brent Russell agreed. If hospitals in Twin Falls and Boise had already been at capacity with COVID-19 patients, he added, valley residents with the disease would not be able to receive adequate care.
“What’s saved our patients—and this is what everyone needs to know—is the vacancy of our sister hospitals,” Russell said. “If what’s going on in Blaine County had been going on in the rest of Idaho, we would have already completely overwhelmed our hospital and exhausted our resources. We’d be turning people away from the ER, because they couldn’t be transported out.”
For more on local first responders, see Friday’s issue of the Idaho Mountain Express.
