Wood River Fire & Rescue recently announced the addition of three new paramedics that have begun serving the Wood River Valley.
According to a press release from Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman on Thursday, Jake Chaney, Erin Griffith and Trey Knox recently completed an 18-month curriculum that culminated with receiving their nationally recognized paramedic certification.
With these three new paramedics, Wood River Fire & Rescue has increased their medics on duty from 1.51 medics on duty per 24-hour shift in December 2019, to 2.55 medics per day beginning this month.
“That just is astounding and, primarily, a testament to their accomplishment,” Bateman said in the press release.
The fire district has also begun responding to calls differently, thanks to the necessary distancing measures required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID crisis made us better,” Bateman said.
“We were about to add a fourth person on-duty each day and we separated the crews between our station in Hailey and the one we share with the BLM south of Bellevue. Now that the spread of the COVID-19 virus has slowed in Blaine County, we’ve continued to staff both stations. The citizens we serve, especially those in the southern part of our district, are the direct recipients of an increased level of service.”
This new deployment model has also allowed for the agency to respond to multiple calls at a time, which has already occurred on four occasions between April 22 and May 6, according to the press release.
