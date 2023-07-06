Dr. Jared Spackman, a barley agronomist with the Idaho Barley Commission, will host a field day in Bellevue on Tuesday, July 11, to present findings from a fertilizer experiment studying barley crops.
Agronomists are experts in soil management and crop production.
Spackman said he plans to answer questions about his recent research into the best practices for fertilizing barley, a major component in beer production.
“The Bellevue Triangle grows a fair amount of barley,” Spackman said.
The free, public event will begin at 2 p.m. at 81 Price Lane in Bellevue.
“People from all walks of life are invited to come, but this could be of particular interest to the agricultural members of our community,” said Becka Johnson, an administrative specialist at the University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Blaine County Extension, based in Hailey.
Johnson said local farmers, along with U of I Extension Educator Grant Loomis, have been putting field trials together to compare types of fertilizer. She said the test results will be useful for farmers in helping them better source and understand the effects that various types of fertilizers can have on crops, specifically barley.
Spackman he found that irrigated spring barley is highly responsive to nitrogen fertilizer, but does not respond to sulfur fertilizer when irrigated with water derived from the Snake River due to its high sulfur content. However, producers outside of the Snake River plain have regularly observed positive yield responses to sulfur additions, he said.
Spackman said farmers had long suspected that naturally occurring sulfur content had been influencing crop yields, and that they had requested additional research be conducted to compare sulfur fertilizer sources and rates.
“We don’t need to supply any additional fertilizer for barley,” Spackman said. “We now have data to support this.”
Spackman said fertilizer with sulfur will likely still be added to some fields to increase acidification anyway.
“Many Idaho soils are basic, or have a high pH, so many farmers add sulfur to bring down the pH,” Spackman said.
On July 11, Spackman will lead participants in observations of test plots comparing fertilizer uses and offer lessons in why nitrogen and sulfur are important and how they move through the soil and the crop.
“I’ll also answer questions about whatever else people would like to know,” Spackman said.
