Dr. Jared Spackman, a barley agronomist with the Idaho Barley Commission, will host a field day in Bellevue on Tuesday, July 11, to present findings from a fertilizer experiment studying barley crops.

Agronomists are experts in soil management and crop production.

Spackman said he plans to answer questions about his recent research into the best practices for fertilizing barley, a major component in beer production.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments