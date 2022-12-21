A Hailey man was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly tipping off another trader about a prominent firm’s plan to make large stock trades, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Dec. 14.
Lawrence Billimek, 51—a trader with $200 billion financial planning company Nuveen—is charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud in connection with “an extensive insider trading scheme” between himself and another person.
He was arrested on Dec. 14 in Texas, according to the Department of Justice.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams and FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said last week that Billimek and an accomplice—Alan Williams, 71, of Oregon—“stole confidential information about the trade orders” of Nuveen and used that information to conduct “over a thousand timely, profitable securities trades in the same stocks as the employer.”
The approximately $47 million front-running scheme allegedly occurred over six years, from 2016 to 2022, netting the pair “tens of millions of dollars in profits.”
Williams allegedly wired Billimek about 10 million for tipping him off about the planned trades and told others the wire transfers were “gifts,” according to the Department of Justice press release.
According the grand jury indictment, Billimek “knew in advance when a particular stock price would move up or down based on” Nuveen’s trade orders, which he had access to.
“From at least 2016 through 2022, after obtaining information about [Nuveen’s] upcoming trading activity from Billimek, Williams bought or sold the same securities that [Nuveen] would be buying or selling in order to profit through the subsequent movement of the stock that would occur along with [Nuveen’s] trading,” the Department of Justice stated. “Williams would then exit those positions once [Nuveen’s] trading was underway or complete, often within minutes. For example, if Williams learned from Billimek that [Nuveen] would be buying a particular stock, Williams purchased that stock beforehand.
“Then, as the Employer made relatively large purchases, the stock price would increase and Williams would sell those same stock, on the same day, at a profit.”
Billimek allegedly tried to conceal his communications by using prepaid and unregistered “burner” phones, according to an unsealed indictment in Manhattan federal court.
Driscoll described the scheme as years in the making.
“These types of insider-trading schemes satisfy the greedy ambitions of nefarious actors at the expense of average investors,” Driscoll stated. “The FBI remains steadfast in our efforts to ensure our financial markets are a level playing field for all by bringing to justice those who would seek to illegally exploit them.”
As a result of the charges, Billimek has been ordered to forfeit more than $4 million from a bank account, as well as a home out East Fork, a lot in The Valley Club and six other properties spanning four other states.
One count of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud carry a total maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.
“By stealing confidential trade information from a major financial services organization, Lawrence Billimek betrayed the trust and confidence of his employer and schemed with Alan Williams to make tens of millions of dollars of illegal profit,” Damian Williams stated. “Billimek and Williams tried to cover their tracks by using burner phones and secret payments, but their scheme has now been laid bare.”
Commented