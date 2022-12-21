USDOJ

A Hailey man was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly tipping off another trader about a prominent firm’s plan to make large stock trades, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Dec. 14.

Lawrence Billimek, 51—a trader with $200 billion financial planning company Nuveen—is charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud in connection with “an extensive insider trading scheme” between himself and another person.

He was arrested on Dec. 14 in Texas, according to the Department of Justice.

ejones@mtexpress.com