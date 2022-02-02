A Fairfield woman faces a felony charge of driving under the influence stemming from a Jan. 25 traffic stop on state Highway 75.
Around 9:30 p.m. that evening, Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Compton pulled over a green pickup that he observed crossing the fog line and center line divider near Timmerman Junction, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed with the court.
After approaching the vehicle, Compton noted that the vehicle allegedly had an “odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s door window,” he wrote in the affidavit.
The driver—identified as Leslie Wren Vroman, 56, of Fairfield—allegedly exhibited “impaired memory” and failed subsequent field sobriety and breathalyzer tests, Compton stated in the affidavit. A breathalyzer test administered twice showed blood-alcohol levels of approximately 0.149 and 0.131.
Vroman was subsequently arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence. She was previously convicted of misdemeanor DUIs in 2014 and 2017, elevating last week’s arrest to a felony charge.
Vroman was placed into custody of the Blaine County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond and released on Jan. 26, according to court documents. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 1 to determine if the case will proceed as a felony in Fifth District Court. ￼
