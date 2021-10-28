The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has created a “Wildlife Smart Communities” website at www.wrvwildlifesmart.org as a resource for Wood River Valley residents and visitors to learn how to stay safe around local wildlife and how to discourage bears and mountain lions from accessing their property, the department announced Wednesday.
The website—developed with a grant from the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation—provides animal fact sheets, news updates, videos, safety tips on what to do when encountering various animals and a guide on how to become a “wildlife safe” household. It also serves as a meeting point for the Wildlife Smart Communities Coalition—an ongoing effort between Blaine County and its cities, Fish and Game, the U.S. Forest Service, the BLM and Idaho Conservation League to promote human-wildlife coexistence.
The Coalition was formed in 2019 after a long history of human-animal conflicts throughout the Wood River Valley. According to Fish and Game, the top two concerns in the valley have been black bears becoming food-conditioned by gaining access to residential garbage—sometimes resulting in euthanasia—and mountain lions fatally attacking pets or bedding down on private property. Summertime run-ins with bears, as well as increased mountain lion presence in the winter, have “galvanized the need for a concerted effort to provide educational tools to the public,” Fish and Game stated Wednesday.
“Most often, conflicts occur when growing human populations overlap with wildlife habitat, creating competition for space and resources. These conflicts can take many forms, including loss of life or injury to humans and wild animals, or depredation on livestock and household pets by wildlife,” Fish and Game stated.
One goal expressed by the coalition is to partner with Clear Creek Disposal on the transition to bear-resistant garbage cans in bear prone neighborhoods such as East Fork, Hulen Meadows, Starweather and Warm Springs.
Hailey Council President Kaz Thea, a founding member of the Coalition, described the site as a “great tool” with helpful steps that residents can take “around their homes or while out on trails to reduce conflicts that often end poorly for wildlife.”
“The Coalition is a partnership that gets things done,” Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw commented. “I hope the community will take advantage of the important information on the Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Communities website. All of the partners have gone above and beyond on this project.”
