The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is advising pet owners to take precautions after a mountain lion was observed near the Ketchum dog park over the Fourth of July weekend.
The lion did not pose a threat to people in the area, according to the department. A resident elk herd grazing near the park may have attracted the animal, said regional Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson.
“That said, the Warm Springs area is nestled well within mountain lion habitat, so seeing lions in this area is not unexpected,” he said in a Monday interview.
Thompson said a local deputy initially observed the lion bedding down in the shade near the dog park, showing no signs of aggression.
“Later our officer, along with the deputy, walked into the area where the lion was last observed and actually watched the lion leave the area into the forested hillside,” he said.
Thompson said the public should be aware that daytime mountain lion encounters in the Wood River Valley are possible year-round, not just in the winter.
“We will continue to urge residents to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings when they are recreating throughout the Wood River Valley,” he said.
The department is also advising pet owners to check their yards before letting their dogs or cats out and leash dogs whenever possible.
“We realize that the dog park is an area where folks like to let their dogs run off-leash,” Thompson said, “but there will always be the potential of a conflict if an unleashed dog [has] an unexpected encounter with a mountain lion, or any wildlife for that matter.”
To many people in the back country running all the critters towards town.
For the love of god city folk go home !!!! Please !!!
Your writing “For the love of god ...” rings hollow and sounds much more like:
Because I can’t stand people whose opinions/experiences are different than mine ...
Because I know better than everyone not like me ...
Because I couldn’t care less about others who think differently
If you found this news concerning you must be an idiot ...
I live in Hailey and have lived in the valley a long time. I take my dog, Cora, up to the dog park often. Many of us who live here appreciate being able to take our dogs there.
I was at the dog park on Sunday and was informed about the mountain lion nearby by the officer as I was coming back from the far end. I found the news concerning. Seems normal to care about the people and dogs I’ve met at the dog park and others who live near.
Thanks IME for the additional information and thanks to the KPD officer for taking the time to walk all around the dog park making people aware of the situation.
