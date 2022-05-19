Since emerging from their dens this spring, black bears in the Wood River Valley have already been finding easy calories in trash cans, threatening not only public safety but their own lives, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Several residents in the Starweather subdivision north of Hailey filed reports this week with Fish and Game about an adult cinnamon-colored black bear going house-to-house in search of food, according to a Thursday news release.
“Unfortunately, the bear has been successful in finding unsecured garbage carts,” regional Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson stated. “Residents throughout the Wood River Valley are strongly encouraged to keep their garbage carts in their garages, or in secured sheds. Garbage carts should never be taken to the curb the night before pick-up, but rather put out the morning of pick-up.”
Historically, springtime bear sightings have been most common in Cold Springs, Warm Springs, out East Fork and in Gimlet subdivision.
If a bear becomes accustomed to finding easy food rewards around homes or businesses, the animal will almost certainly be deemed a threat to public safety and trapped or darted with an anesthetizing drug, then euthanized by Fish and Game.
Relocating a food-habituated bear to another community or campground will just transfer, not solve, the problem, according to the department.
“We’ve all heard the saying ‘a fed bear is a dead bear,’ which is an unfortunate reality,” Thompson stated.
For more tips on how to keep bears from getting into your household or business garbage, visit wrvwildlifesmart.org.
