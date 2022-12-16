Winter moose (copy)

Cow moose cannot be hunted in Blaine County and much of the state due to declining populations.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game on Wednesday announced a suite of proposed changes to its moose and mountain goat hunting regulations for the 2023-2024 hunting season in south-central Idaho.

The department intends to scale up the number of available bull moose permits from three to five across the Sawtooth National Forest, with four tags specifically available in the Wood River Valley.

It’s also hoping to add three new mountain goat permits in units west of Ketchum and east of Hailey next fall.

Mountain goat

Fish and Game tallied 209 mountain goats this year in Hunt Area 50, which includes the eastern half of Blaine County. That’s about 18% higher than the department’s count of roughly 171 goats in 2017.

