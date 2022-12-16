The Idaho Department of Fish and Game on Wednesday announced a suite of proposed changes to its moose and mountain goat hunting regulations for the 2023-2024 hunting season in south-central Idaho.
The department intends to scale up the number of available bull moose permits from three to five across the Sawtooth National Forest, with four tags specifically available in the Wood River Valley.
It’s also hoping to add three new mountain goat permits in units west of Ketchum and east of Hailey next fall.
Residents can review the proposed changes online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment and indicate their support or opposition to each change. Comments can also be entered into the public record by calling 208-324-4359 and speaking with a department representative.
Public feedback is due back to Fish and Game by Dec. 29, 2022.
With that feedback guiding their decisions, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission will set the new 2023-2024 moose, mountain goat and bighorn sheep season at the Fish and Game headquarters in Boise on Jan. 26.
The controlled hunt application period for those game animals will then open in early April, and drawing results will be available in early June.
F&G: Strong local populations justify expanded bull-moose hunt
For the past decade, the Fish and Game Commission has consistently set a season limit of three antlered tags in Controlled Hunt Area 44, a large region that spans from Mountain Home to Picabo and includes the entire Wood River Valley as well as the Pioneer Mountains, Smoky Mountains, Boulder Mountains, Soldier Mountains and Boise Mountains.
Next year, Fish and Game is hoping to expand local bull moose hunting opportunities in the hunt area by raising the total number of antlered tags from three to five.
“Continued nuisance complaints” and issues with fence entanglements and vehicle collisions indicate “a growing moose population with additional opportunity available” in Hunt Area 44, the department stated.
Fish and Game is planning to divide Hunt Area 44 into two subsections. The western portion would span from Anderson Ranch Reservoir east to the Blaine County line, and the eastern portion from Magic Reservoir north to Galena Summit.
One antlered tag would be available in the western portion, and four antlered tags would be available in the Wood River Valley’s units 48, 49 and 52. (Units 48 and 49 sit to either side of state Highway 75 in Blaine County, while Unit 52 extends from the Little Wood River north to Magic Reservoir.)
According to a Wednesday video presentation by Regional Wildlife Biologist Sierra Robatcek, hunters in the Big Wood drainage have historically been responsible for most of the moose harvests across the entire Hunt Area 44, leading Fish and Game to want to concentrate antlered tags in the area.
In fact, according to Fish and Game data, hunters in Blaine County have harvested 11 bull moose since 2018, averaging about 2.2 per year. Meanwhile, hunters in Game Management Units 44 and 45—in Camas, Gooding and Elmore counties—have only harvested 3 bull moose total since 2018.
“The main takeaway is that in any given year, most moose are harvested in only one to two units, primarily in units 48 and 49,” Robatcek said.
She noted that Fish and Game offered its first moose hunt in south-central Idaho around 2001, following the successful reintroduction of over 30 moose in 1986. Between 2000 and 2010, moose populations in the Featherville and Couch Summit areas declined, likely due to overharvest, Robatcek said. In 2011, the Fish and Game Commission addressed the decline by eliminating cow moose harvests and limiting bull moose harvest opportunities. But in the past decade, sightings in northern Blaine County and Camas counties have become “fairly common” and hunters have had high success rates.
“We routinely see moose while flying aerial surveys for deer and elk, Robatcek said. “All of these things suggest that we have a stable population of moose in this are.”
Moose population reportedly struggling statewide
Overall, Fish and Game offered some 540 tags for bull moose this past hunting season, mostly in the state’s northern Panhandle region. Only three tags for cow moose were available statewide. Antlerless hunts were only available in Magic Valley’s Unit 54, which covers Twin Falls and the Minidoka Ranger District.
In a memo last year, Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever explained that moose population decline had prompted the Fish and Game Commission to cut nearly all the cow moose hunts for the 2021-22 season.
“I am disappointed to report that we continue to see declining trends in many of our moose populations, resulting in reductions in hunting opportunity,” he said. “Idaho Fish and Game biologists are working hard to determine the different causes of moose mortality … including predation, disease and parasites.”
Hunting pressure has apparently led to a decline in moose populations in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and White Clouds areas, according to Regional Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Tom Schrempp.
Since the fall of 2018, seven bulls have been hunted in Game Unit 36A, which includes the East Fork Salmon River and the White Clouds Wilderness, Jim McClure-Jerry Peak Wilderness and Hemingway-Boulders Wilderness.
Schrempp said in a virtual presentation on Tuesday that officers have noticed some troubling trends in bull moose brought in by hunters in the unit.
For one, he said, bulls have come in with shorter antler spread lengths than in previous years—on average about four inches shorter than in 2000. Bulls have also been younger. Hunters have anecdotally reported seeing more sickly and diseased adult cows, the health of which is “very important for population performance,” he said.
“We’ve seen a steady decline in the average antler spread of bulls harvested and a steady increase in hunter effort, which we measure as the number of days hunted before a hunter is successful,” Schrempp said. “In other words, hunters are hunting harder and longer, and they’re shooting younger bulls. This is indicative that there’s fewer of those older and more mature bulls out there that we would like [to see] for a quality hunt.”
The department is also planning to continue to allocate one yearly bull moose tag in the Middle Fork Salmon region, like in past.
Three additional goat tags proposed in Sawtooth area
Fish and Game said that only five female goats were killed by hunters between 2015-2020 in Hunt Area 43, which runs west of Ketchum from Anderson Ranch Reservoir northeast to Alturas Lake.
In response, Fish and Game upped its yearly mountain goat tag offering in Hunt Area 43 from four to five last year.
Next fall, Fish and Game biologists believe the population in Area 43—which numbered some 240 goats in 2019—can support an additional tag, for a total of six.
The Commission will also consider increasing tags from four to six in Hunt Area 50, which includes Game Unit 49 on the east side of Highway 75 in Blaine County and a large swath of the Pioneer, Big Lost and White Knob ranges.
“2022 aerial survey data indicates a population increase of 18% in Hunt Area 50 since the 2017 survey with an observation of 209 goats,” Fish and Game stated. ￼
