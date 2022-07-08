Officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are planning to trap and euthanize two black bears that reportedly stirred up trouble at Sawtooth National Forest campsites over the holiday weekend, the department announced Wednesday.
Regional Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson said his Magic Valley office received several reports from campers over the Fourth of July weekend indicating that at least two bears were reaping—or attempting to reap—food rewards from vehicles, tents and garbage bins.
One bear was reported wandering between dispersed campsites along North Fork Road, behind the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters north of Ketchum, and had “damaged camping gear and attempted to get inside vehicles,” according to a Wednesday press release from the department.
The other bear was frequenting Baumgartner Campground in the Fairfield Ranger District east of Featherville eating “in and around the campground, especially from overflowing dumpsters.”
Fish and Game said barrel traps will be deployed in both areas in the interest of public safety. The bears will then be trucked to a quiet area away from people and euthanized.
“Once a bear becomes food-conditioned they present a threat to residents and campers since they can become aggressive as they protect their human-sourced food. When and if the bear is trapped it will be euthanized,” Fish and Game stated.
Thompson said he was unaware if the Ketchum-area bear had caused any physical damage to vehicles, but said people had reported that “a bear did minor damage to a truck topper [camper shell].”
“We don’t track individuals, but we have had similar reports of a bear gaining access to garbage cans in the Ketchum area for the last two months,” he said. “We have no specific information as to the kind or the extent of the damage to camping gear. The report we received indicated a bear or bears had visited campsites and rummaged through camping gear.”
He added that the department was unaware of any charging activity or unusual daytime activity, and reports have been of bears at campsites “most commonly at night.”
At least one campsite in the SNRA was closed by the Forest Service over the weekend due to bear activity, Thompson said.
“This is a great example of why residents need to call us when they see that a bear has been in their garbage or other food sources. A bear who learns repeatedly that food can be found around homes and campsites is a growing threat to public safety,” Thompson told the Express, “and thereby forces us into a trapping and euthanizing scenario.”
“If we know we have a bear learning to get human-sourced food, we need to take actions to deter that learned behavior, by hazing or some other technique,” Thompson continued. “This obviously has a much better outcome for the bear and reduces the potential public safety issues.”
Sawtooth National Forest spokeswoman Elizabeth Wharton said the Forest Service closed down the North Fork campground this week to protect the public from the bear while the trap is set.
Rangers had recently noticed bear scat and heard reports of a bear in the area on Saturday night and again on Monday, she said, noting that “the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is bear country, so there was and always will be bear activity in the area.”
“However, this particular bear was not on our radar until this last weekend when all the events took place,” she said.
Wharton said rangers have been enforcing the Forest Service’s summer food-storage order—which was implemented over two years ago to prevent recreational users from attracting black bears—primarily through education.
“In more egregious instances, we have issued citations,” she said.
She said it was also unclear whether SNRA sites saw more traffic this Fourth of July compared to previous years.
“The North Fork Big Wood Area is always pretty busy because of its popularity and close proximity to Ketchum. So the holiday weekend may not have contributed to the crowds as much as we think,” she said.
What to know about the food storage order
The Forest Service’s food storage order—effective in the SNRA until Sept. 6—requires campers and day users to store attractants in locked cars, locked campers or bear-resistant containers. Common attractants include food, beer coolers, cooking oil, lotions, pet foods and empty food and beverage containers.
Violating the rule is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, though forest personnel have issued warnings before fines in most cases.
Animal carcasses must also be located at least 100 yards away from any camping or sleeping area or National Forest System trail. Black bear hunters using bait stations in the SNRA are exempt from the food storage order, however, and bait stations can use meat, pastries, dog food and syrups, according to Fish and Game.
“Food and garbage storage when camping is very important. Bears are quick learners and have an excellent sense of smell. When food or food scraps is improperly stored, it can attract bears that can easily get to the food. When this happens, it never turns out favorably for the bear,” the department stated.
Past incidents at SNRA campsites have involved bears feeding on cooking waste and garbage, usually while visitors are away from their campsites or sleeping. In 2017 alone, over 20 bear incidents were reported. That same year, Fish and Game employees euthanized a male black bear that had gotten into coolers and made physical contact with campers twice, causing the Forest Service to close all camping in the North Fork area.
Agree this situation is unfair to wildlife. How about limiting camping to the degree our resources can manage dumpsters without overflowing? How about Fish and Game showing some interesting in protecting wildlife - by citing property managers (that is campsite managers) that allowing overflowing conditions?
Maybe it's the humans that are stirring up trouble. This is so unfair for these 2 bears who are only hungry. So, just because it's not convenient for the humans, who bring all their garbage to a natural setting and let it overflow, we are going to kill these bears?
Shameful how open garbage dumpsters are allowed. This is not the bears fault and these bears should be relocated instead of killed. Terrible incompetence allowing this open garbage mis-management. More bears will be attracted - shall we kill them all? IDFG prefers killIng wildlife rather than helping them.
