The Idaho Mountain Express took home 35 Idaho Press Club awards on Saturday, including the title of top non-daily newspaper in the state.
The club—the primary press association in Idaho—awarded the Express first place for General Excellence, which judges newspapers on writing, originality, viewer interest and enterprise.
The Best of 2019 awards recognized the year in print, television, periodicals, radio journalism and public relations throughout Idaho. Express staff earned awards for news reporting, feature writing, sports and arts coverage, editorials, columns, page design, special sections and the newspaper’s website.
Acting editor Mark Dee won eleven awards, including seven first placements. Longtime Sports Editor Jeff Cordes swept through the Sports News and Sports Prep categories, earning six awards. Reporter Emily Jones won four awards, including the title “Rookie of the Year.”
Tony Evans' “Valley People” once again earned top prize for best specialty column, one of his three awards. Publisher Pam Morris took two awards for her editorial writing on the Express’ opinion pages.
Here’s the full rundown of the Weekly Print category. Want to read the winning stories? Click the links below for the full text.
• GENERAL EXCELLENCE – WEEKLY PRINT
1. Idaho Mountain Express
• General News Story
1. Mark Dee, “Mind ‘the gaps’”
• Spot News Coverage
• Serious Feature Report
3. Mark Dee, “With a song, a ‘Dreamer’ finds her voice”
• Light Feature Report
1. Emily Jones, “A Hissin’ Homecoming”
• Outdoor Feature
2. Mark Dee, “For Idaho 2fly, fishing is just ‘the hook’”
3. Greg Moore, “SNRA Ranger leaves big boots to fill”
• Sports News Coverage
1. Jeff Cordes, “Sun Valley Suns keep BDHL title 5-4 over Moose”
2. Jeff Cordes, “Fink-Debray repeats as Park City pain champ”
3. Jeff Cordes, “SVSEF’s Hagenbuch on U.S. gold medal relay team in Finland”
• Sports Feature Story
1. Emily Jones, “Ketchum boy, 6, breaks Idaho climbing record”
2. Mark Dee, “Valley native leads Baldy rescue”
• Sports Prep Story
1. Jeff Cordes, “Carey, Simpson rush back into 8-man title game”
2. Jeff Cordes, ”Carey girls capture first state hoops crown”
3. Jeff Cordes, “Back-to-back Cutthroats own the state moment”
•Specialty Column
1. Tony Evans, “Valley People”
• Editorial
2. Pam Morris, “Don’t give an inch”
3. Pam Morris, “Gags and Blindfolds”
• Headline writing
1. Chris Melville, “It’s a slam-donkey: Donkey Basketball returns to benefit Senior Bash; Don’t mind if I brew: Brewfest brings beer back; Slack event is bar for the course: Go into the great Wide Open in Ketchum”
• Page Design
3. Pedro Manuel Miramontes Ortiz, “Summer Concert Series Arts Section”
• Arts/Entertainment Reporting
1. Mark Dee, “Born to by Wygle”
3. Chris Melville, “Lights, camera, action: On set in Hailey for upcoming film ‘Mass’”
• Political Reporting
1. Mark Dee, “As term ends, a commissioner considers legacy”
•Education Reporting
1. Mark Dee, “One Silver Creek senior’s big dream? A tiny home”
2. Mark Dee, “At Wood River Middle School, it’s Diesel’s day”
• Business Reporting
1. Mark Dee, “Wage War”
• Agriculture Reporting
1. Tony Evans, “From seed to oven, Hillside grain rolling in dough”
•Religion Reporting
2. Tony Evans, “St. Thomas rector moving on after 12 years”
• Environment Reporting
1. Emily Jones, “Pines in Peril”
2. Greg Moore, “Sawtooth Forest to expand noxious weed control”
• Health/Medical Reporting
• Special Section
1. Greg Foley, “Wagon Days 2019”
2. Greg Foley, “Sun Valley Film Festival Special Section 2019”
• Rookie of the Year
1. Emily Jones
Website General Excellence
1. Greg Foley, Tony Barriatua, Pedro Manuel Miramontes Ortiz, Erik Elison, Idaho Mountain Express, www.mtexpress.com
Congratulations on your well deserved multiple awards and the excellent job of keeping us up to date on all the important issues and happenings in the Valley. For all of the readers who comment here who disagree with the IME political leanings, feel free to start or bankroll your own paper to further your right wing radical agenda.
Kudos! Congrats all you peeps who keep Blaine County on top of it all. Thank you!
