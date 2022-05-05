ERC “Clean Sweep” is Saturday

The nonprofit Environmental Resource Center in Ketchum will host its longest running program this weekend with the 26th Annual Clean Sweep, a volunteer effort to collect garbage from around the Wood River Valley.
The event takes place at several locations on Saturday, May 7, from 9-11 a.m. Costumes are encouraged for clean sweep teams and raffles and prizes will be awarded, including a prize for “weirdest item” collected.
Volunteers should meet at one of the following locations at 9 a.m. to register and pick up garbage bags and gloves. Complimentary breakfast snacks and hot drinks will be provided.
- ERC Office in Ketchum (471 Washington Ave.)
- Hop Porter Park, by the arch, in Hailey (126 Bullion St.)
- Memorial Park in Bellevue (between Cedar and Elm streets)
To allow for flexible schedules, early registration at the ERC office this week is from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Those wishing to pick up trash on an earlier date can contact the ERC for more information.
Once Clean Sweep volunteers have their gloves and trash supplies, they will fan out and pick up trash in a chosen area until 11 a.m. Participants can celebrate their good work with a free lunch gift certificate, which is provided in the registration packet. All participants are also entered into a raffle with great local prizes.
Trash pickers are asked to take pictures of their group, costumes, and any “weird items” they find for a chance to win prizes. Email the pictures to info@ercsv.org, and feel free to tag them on your social media accounts with @ERCSunValley.
Teams can also participate in the team competition. They will receive one point for each member of their team, one point for each member that is dressed up, and one point for each full bag of trash picked up. After the event, points will be tallied up valley-wide, and the winning team will be announced and highlighted on the ERC’s website online. Winners of the competitions, as well as the winners in the raffle drawings, will be contacted individually by the ERC.
Those who are in a position to financially support Clean Sweep and the ERC’s recycling outreach programs are encouraged to donate to the ERC through its homepage at ercsv.org, or by calling the ERC office directly at 208-726-4333.
“Local action makes a difference,” states a press release. “Last year, the ERC helped keep over 60,000 pounds of material out of the landfill through local reuse and recycle programs.”
For more info go to: ercsv.org. ￼
