The Nature Conservancy will begin a year-long construction project this month that will replace an old log-cabin visitor center with a new and expanded $1.5 million facility.
The Silver Creek Preserve near Picabo is a major fly-fishing destination and a flagship conservation area of the Idaho chapter of The Nature Conservancy. It draws more than 5,400 visitors each year, providing nature walks and educational information within the 881-acre riparian area.
Construction will begin April 12 with removal of the deck and roof of the old cabin, said Nature Conservancy Communications Manager Claire Cornell.
“While the visitor center will be closed to the public during construction, the preserve will remain open for public enjoyment and recreation,” Cornell wrote in a press release.
A temporary kiosk with visitor information, an updated map and electronic sign-in instructions will be available during the closure. Popular recreation activities such as fishing and hiking will remain available.
The new visitor center will house a new classroom with the capacity to serve 25 students and host community meetings.
Cornell said in December that the new construction is part of a long-term vision to enhance Silver Creek Preserve for both people and nature. In addition to the renovated visitor center and new classroom facility, the project will improve surrounding trails and boardwalks, including a new ADA-accessible (wheelchair friendly) trail.
For visitors’ safety and to protect sensitive habitats, visitors are asked to use designated trails and access points, follow instructions on signs, avoid the construction area and use the digital sign-in upon arrival.
