After a relatively smoke-free early summer, a small wildfire ignited by lightning in mid-August was seen burning at high elevations in the Sawtooth Wilderness north of Ketchum.
Dangerous to manage and far from human populations, the Ross Fork Fire was monitored for activity and hit with aerial water drops. While contingency plans were in place if the wildfire grew, area firefighters were already addressing other blazes to the north that were closer to people and buildings, including the Moose Fire near Salmon—where 1,000 firefighters were kept busy—and a smaller fire near Stanley at Alpine Lake.
Meanwhile, the Ross Fork Fire, located about 8 miles southwest of Smiley Creek, would burn slowly in remote terrain for at least two weeks before it became a high priority. Fortunately, by then an abundance of firefighting equipment and personnel was located in the region to fight the blaze.
Prior to Labor Day, firefighting “action points” were established between the Ross Fork fire and Smiley Creek at Vienna and Johnson creeks, as air resources were deployed to hold it at the ridge line to the southwest. Two hotshot crews were called in to help monitor the Beaver Creek drainage that led down toward the town.
Seven professional firefighters known as “smokejumpers” had already parachuted into the remote area to fight the fire, one of whom was injured and had to be evacuated through rough terrain. Fire managers then took a cautious approach to containing the blaze.
“You never want a firefighter to get hurt,” said Sawtooth National Forest Fairfield District Ranger Marty Gmelin told the Express in October.
Gmelin worked closely to manage the fire with Sawtooth National Recreation Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan and Matt Filbert, a fire, fuels, aviation and safety staff officer with the SNRA.
“It would have taken 60-80 people to get around the fire [at the time],” Filbert said later. “If it doubled, we would have needed more than 100 people in that rough terrain.”
Filbert said requests for personnel and machinery were called upon judiciously because both land-based and aerial resources carry risk. Managers didn’t need to look far for a reminder: A few weeks earlier, in late July, a helicopter crash killed two pilots working on the Moose Fire near Challis.
“You can always use more resources,” Filbert said. “And we were never denied resources when we called for them.”
On Aug. 30, with a heat dome and high winds in the region, the fire jumped a crucial ridge above Smiley Creek and raged eastward. Flannigan said it became unsafe to have firefighters up there in steep terrain.
“I thought we had a good plan in place to hold it at the ridge line, but with back-to-back red flag days at the wrong time, the [rapid] rate of spread down Beaver Creek toward Smiley Creek was not what I expected,” Flannigan said later.
Within a few days there were hundreds of firefighters camped nearby and working fire lines, as large air tankers scooped water into their hulls while skimming Redfish Lake. The war was on to save the community of Smiley Creek and keep the fire from scorching the headwaters of the Salmon River and skipping over into the Wood River Valley.
State Highway 75 was closed periodically as the fire jumped over it to consume about 800 acres near Pole Creek. Alturas Lake, closed for weeks, was reopened in October. A large swath of the south shore had been torched, leaving open charred areas in the previously thick old growth woods leading up to alpine areas.
When the smoke finally cleared, nearly 38,000 acres of alpine forest, riparian areas, deep woods and sage steppe had been burned, including blackened stretches visible from the highway.
Smiley Creek community members and others hailed the work of firefighters who may have saved the town. Others felt that the Upper Wood River Valley was spared by the massive effort, aided by wet weather and cooler temperatures in late September.
The legacy of the Ross Fork Fire will be visible for generations below iconic Galena Pass, gateway to the Sawtooth Mountains. The charred forest and meadows will be a vivid reminder of nature’s natural processes and unpredictable behavior. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In