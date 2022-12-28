Ross Fork Fire; amy david

Sun Valley firefighter Matt Gelso works on the Ross Fork Fire around Smiley Creek near midnight Sunday, Sept. 4.

 Courtesy photo by Amy David

After a relatively smoke-free early summer, a small wildfire ignited by lightning in mid-August was seen burning at high elevations in the Sawtooth Wilderness north of Ketchum.

Dangerous to manage and far from human populations, the Ross Fork Fire was monitored for activity and hit with aerial water drops. While contingency plans were in place if the wildfire grew, area firefighters were already addressing other blazes to the north that were closer to people and buildings, including the Moose Fire near Salmon—where 1,000 firefighters were kept busy—and a smaller fire near Stanley at Alpine Lake.

Meanwhile, the Ross Fork Fire, located about 8 miles southwest of Smiley Creek, would burn slowly in remote terrain for at least two weeks before it became a high priority. Fortunately, by then an abundance of firefighting equipment and personnel was located in the region to fight the blaze.

The Ross Fork Fire approached 38,000 acres on Sept. 13, where it has stayed since.

