The National Integrated Drought Information System is now displaying extreme drought conditions in Bellevue, Hailey and Ketchum.
The extreme drought impact area forms a circular patch from Gannett Road in Bellevue up to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters north of Ketchum, encompassing the Pioneer and Smoky Mountain ranges east and west of state Highway 75.
Much of northern Blaine County falls under severe drought conditions (orange) on the U.S. Drought Monitor scale, the third out of five drought categories. The southern portion falls under abnormally dry conditions (yellow).
Extreme drought, denoted in red, indicates “major crop and pasture losses” and “widespread water shortages or restrictions,” the NIDIS states.
End the fire restrictions while in extreme drought,with the woods full of hunters..Good Idea!!!! and now a blow up over Trail creek, Who calls this?? Good Luck Firefighters!!!!
Maybe Shut down the golf courses
IFG only takes money in bribes to kill what the money wants, wealthy cattle ranchers in Stanley using Thousands of gallons to water thousands of cattle in Stanley request ifg to kill the wolf and they say yes sir to the boran brothers in Stanley , and they have over 20 pivots sucking millions of gallons out of Stanley aquifers for cattle and so they can grow grass
The IF&G need to close the Big Wood and all the tributaries to all fishing...but they won't because of the local Outfitters and Guides have them in their back pocket.
