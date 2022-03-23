The Wood River Land Trust on Monday announced plans to build a wheelchair-accessible trail and facilitate the construction of workforce housing on a newly donated 15-acre property between Hailey’s Lions Park and the China Gardens subdivision.
The intent of the project is threefold, according to Land Trust Deputy Director Amy Trujillo.
First, the Land Trust would build a compact-gravel trail along the east bank of the Big Wood River from Bullion Street to the Bow Bridge, opening additional public access to Draper Preserve. Second, it would permanently protect about eight acres of cottonwood forest on the parcel’s southern end, where the property links up with the preserve’s boardwalk.
The third part of the plan would see the northern half of the property—about seven acres comprising the most disrupted portion of the parcel—transferred to a local housing agency for the construction of deed-restricted homes.
“With this project, the Land Trust is hoping to show that conservation can work with community housing—that we can balance both, and maybe this is something that could be replicated,” Trujillo said.
While the Land Trust is still working out which housing agency it will partner with, Trujillo said the housing component of the project would serve households earning between 80-150% of area median income, or around $43,500 to $81,500 per year. That demographic includes teachers, first responders and other essential workers that can’t afford to pay ‘normal’ rent in Hailey, but also don’t make little enough to qualify for federal housing aid, she said.
“It’s really that overlooked, missing middle we’re trying to help,” she said.
Trujillo said the Wood River Land Trust was able to acquire the $950,000, 15-acre property this past December through a charitable gift from David Anderson, a retired environmental lawyer and former longtime Wood River Land Trust board member. Both Anderson and local developer Mark Caplow were concerned about skyrocketing rental costs in the valley. Last fall, they struck a “bargain” deal in which Anderson agreed to donate funds for the Land Trust to be able to purchase the land from Caplow, she said.
On a Monday walk-through tour of the property, Anderson told the Express that the parcel—nicknamed the “Old Board Ranch” due to its former use by the Board family as a sawmill and hydroelectric power plant in the 1880s and 1890s—had been on the Land Trust’s radar for almost two decades.
“We’ve been looking at this property for well over 15 years, as it was the final stretch of the [Hailey Greenway] and close to town,” he said. “Obviously, it was going to be developed at some point in time, so it was very important that we try and figure out how we could incorporate this into the overall Draper Preserve.”
Anderson—a part-time valley resident who termed off the Wood River Land Trust board in 2020—said redevelopment plans began to take shape after a friend introduced him to Caplow last summer.
“Mark had been looking at some various ideas for developing his property but had not concluded what would work best. I told him that we were thinking of possibly being able to partner with a nonprofit entity to do some workforce housing on the portion of the property that wasn’t in the riparian zone—that is what got his interest,” Anderson said. “Workforce housing and a preserve was something [Caplow] said he’d really like to do for the community.”
Anderson added that he hoped to demonstrate that conservation and community housing don’t have to be mutually exclusive.
“This [project] will serve the community’s key workforce, people who are being forced out because of the rent increases. It’s also a natural kind of sideline to the environmental work that I have been doing since the late 70s,” he said. “We’ve all seen that building a lot more housing here doesn’t necessarily make it more affordable. It just means that more people move into town, and you have more demands on services.”
According to a 2021 report from the Blaine County Housing Authority based on U.S. Census Data estimates, the average renter in Hailey needs a household income around $91,000—or 177% of median—to afford the city’s average rent of $2,275 per month.
In a Monday statement, Caplow expressed concerns about that new normal.
“If the people that provide services in the valley can’t live here, eventually, none of us will be able live here,” he wrote.
Restoration work to precede homebuilding
The Land Trust’s proposed wheelchair-accessible trail from Bullion Street will be named “Elliot’s Trail” after Caplow’s late father, Elliot Caplow, who with his son purchased the property from fourth-generation Board family members in the 90s, Trujillo said.
The trail will replace an existing, rutted footpath used by dog-walkers from Draper Preserve, which runs along a sewer easement.
“Now that the trail is no longer on private property, we’ll try to improve the conditions, leveling it out and reducing mud in the spring. We will also plant native vegetation along the river and do whatever bank-stabilization work we can,” Trujillo said.
The proposed housing development would sit east of the trail, with access points off Bullion Street and a spur road at the end of West Walnut Street.
First, though, extensive cleanup work will need to take place, as a good portion of the land is currently strewn with rusted metal and tall slash piles. Trujillo noted that a recent environmental assessment by Rocky Mountain Environmental Associates found no hazardous waste on the parcel, but the slash piles represent a wildfire hazard.
“There is a lot of bulldozed-down debris on the property—old equipment, broken up concrete,” she said. “We’d be looking to remove all of that, starting with hand crews.”
In a Monday interview, Land Trust Executive Director Scott Boettger said the organization has started conversations with China Gardens homeowners about the project.
“Some people would like the property left as open space,” he said. “Others recognize challenges with housing—the idea that if we’re not a part of the solution, we’re a part of the problem.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Again, the Wood River Land Trust is in the forefront of smart moves to protect land, access and habitat in the WRV. Scott Boettger's leadership is amazing---over 25 years! The WRLT deserves your support---they are making a huge difference.
So the Land Trust is now a developer....disgusting
*Elmwood Subdivision
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In