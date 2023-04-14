Most of Idaho has lots of snow and can expect to have plenty of water this spring and summer, but some areas might have to guard against flooding if snowmelt occurs too quickly.
That was the overriding message of a meeting Wednesday of the Idaho Water Supply Committee, a group of water and weather experts empaneled by the Idaho Department of Water Resources. Following the termination of Idaho’s “water year”—which runs from Oct. 1 to April 1—the committee’s experts reported exceptional snow totals in much of southern Idaho, aided by above-normal precipitation in March.
The water year is the period when snowpacks accumulate in many parts of the state and in later months deliver melted runoff that provides water for multiple uses, including irrigation. In the latest snow survey conducted this month, the snowpack level in the local Big Wood Basin was 162% of average, said Danny Tappa, hydrologist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. In the Little Wood Basin to the east, the figure was 176%.
“We saw really spectacular snowfall in southern Idaho,” Tappa said.
The deep snow in the Big Wood Basin and in the Camas Creek drainage will ensure that Magic Reservoir—which serves a variety of water users to the south of Blaine County—will fill, Tappa said. Camas Creek—which flows through Camas County to the Blaine County line and into Magic Reservoir—will likely produce enough water to fill the reservoir by itself, he said.
Though snowpack records were set in several basins in Idaho, Tappa said, the Big Wood Basin is a “bit below 2017,” a year that brought very deep snow early in the winter.
In 2017, the Big Wood Basin’s surface-water supply was approximately 900,000 acre-feet—with an acre-foot measured as enough water to cover one acre of land with 1 foot of water. Projections for 2023 are below that but still well above the 275,000 acre-feet mark to have what IDWR calls an “adequate irrigation supply.”
“We’ll be back to having plentiful water supplies in the Big Wood Basin,” Tappa said.
All told, Tappa said, some areas of southern Idaho will have normal water supplies while others will be “much above normal.”
With large amounts of snow still on the ground in Idaho, the threat of flooding does exist, water experts said Wednesday. Above-average spring temperatures or rain-on-snow events could cause a fast snowmelt that prompts flooding, they said, while cooler temperatures that bring a slower snowmelt would decrease the odds of high water flows and flooding, they said. Hydrologist Amy Burke said having some lower-elevation snowmelt before snow at higher elevations melts would also help.
“We’d all be better off for it,” she said.
Troy Lindquist, a hydrologist for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration in Boise, said the weather outlook for the coming weeks of spring predicts below-average temperatures, giving way to above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation in the summer.
The current La Niña weather pattern—a widespread cooling of surface waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean that can alter jet-stream patterns across the globe—is transitioning to a neutral condition that is expected to give way to an El Niño weather pattern in the late summer or fall, Lindquist said. El Niño—which is associated with warmer Pacific Ocean waters—is linked to global weather events that include soaring temperatures, storms and droughts.
Nonetheless, Lindquist said, the 2022-23 winter brought significant snow across the American West, helping to ease drought conditions in many areas.
“We like to see that,” he said.
Concerns about drought in southern Idaho have largely switched to concerns about flooding, experts said at the committee meeting.
On the five-point scale used by the U.S. Drought Monitor, “extreme” and “exceptional” drought are the two worst classifications, with “severe,” “moderate” and “abnormally dry” filling out the scale.
The organization’s latest drought-monitor map issued on Thursday gave parts of Blaine County and south-central Idaho a low “abnormally dry” designation, with parts of northern Idaho determined to have “moderate drought.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In