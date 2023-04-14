2023 Idaho snowpacks

Idaho snowpack levels increased significantly from early March to early April, after significant snowfall in March.

 Image courtesy of IDWR

Most of Idaho has lots of snow and can expect to have plenty of water this spring and summer, but some areas might have to guard against flooding if snowmelt occurs too quickly.

That was the overriding message of a meeting Wednesday of the Idaho Water Supply Committee, a group of water and weather experts empaneled by the Idaho Department of Water Resources. Following the termination of Idaho’s “water year”—which runs from Oct. 1 to April 1—the committee’s experts reported exceptional snow totals in much of southern Idaho, aided by above-normal precipitation in March.

The water year is the period when snowpacks accumulate in many parts of the state and in later months deliver melted runoff that provides water for multiple uses, including irrigation. In the latest snow survey conducted this month, the snowpack level in the local Big Wood Basin was 162% of average, said Danny Tappa, hydrologist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. In the Little Wood Basin to the east, the figure was 176%.

gfoley@mtexpress.com