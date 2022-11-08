Ketchum Snow Removal; Monday, Nov. 7

A snow removal crew moves between jobs in Ketchum on Monday, Nov. 7. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Blaine County and eastern Custer County, including the Wood River Valley cities and a swath of the Lost River Range from Copper Basin to Borah Peak.

The warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, through 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The forecast calls for heavy snowfall, strong wind gusts up to 30 mph and total snow accumulations of 5-12 inches, with one foot of snow likely in mountain passes and at higher elevations.



