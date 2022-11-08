The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Blaine County and eastern Custer County, including the Wood River Valley cities and a swath of the Lost River Range from Copper Basin to Borah Peak.
The warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, through 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The forecast calls for heavy snowfall, strong wind gusts up to 30 mph and total snow accumulations of 5-12 inches, with one foot of snow likely in mountain passes and at higher elevations.
Low visibility and blowing and drifting snow should also contribute to hazardous driving conditions on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
“Travel could be very difficult," the Weather Service stated.
According to a Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, the surrounding mountains have already received one to three feet of snow since Thursday.
Forecaster Ben VandenBos said the incoming storm could be “quick-hitting” and favor “the mountains around Hailey, Ketchum, Fairfield and Carey.”
“A pocket of warm air is moving along with this moisture and we may see a fair amount of precipitation falling in the form of rain/sleet/slush at lower elevations,” he stated. “Precipitation stops, and cloud cover decreases in the afternoon Wednesday, accompanied by a period of moderate to strong wind out of the northwest.”
The storm will give way to “arctic” temperatures on Thursday morning and sunshine later in the week, VandenBos stated.
So far this month, the Avalanche Center has reported more than three avalanches in the Copper Basin and Galena Summit regions. On Nov. 5, a skier apparently triggered a 70-foot-wide avalanche on Titus Ridge from 200 feet away.
