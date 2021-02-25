The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warming for southeastern Idaho, in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday. The alert area covers the Sawtooth and Stanley Basin and the Sun Valley Region, including Ketchum, Sun Valley and Stanley.
The NWS warning forecasts "heavy snow," estimating 3-7 inches of accumulation in lower elevations, and 6-10 inches on "ridge tops and elevations above passes."
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center currently rates avalanche danger as "moderate" or "considerable" in its coverage area. In today's update, the center wrote, "Avalanche conditions remain dangerous, particularly at upper elevation and on middle elevation slopes that are exposed to the wind. Another storm will bring snow and strong wind this afternoon through Saturday."
Drivers should prepare for slippery road conditions and recreationists should exercise caution before venturing into the backcountry.
