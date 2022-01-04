The National Weather Service has extended the winter storm warning that it issued on Monday for northern Blaine County and western Custer County, including the cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley and Stanley.
The warning, which originally expired 5 a.m Tuesday morning, is now in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The updated forecast calls for heavy snowfall, strong wind gusts "as high as 50 mph" and snow accumulations of 2-9 inches at lower elevations and 5-15 inches on ridge tops.
The Weather Service expects hazardous road conditions during the Wednesday morning commute. Drivers should watch out for drifting snow and falling tree branches.
"Travel will be very difficult if not impossible at times. Patchy, blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility," the Weather Service said Tuesday. "Brief whiteout conditions are likely, especially for higher elevations.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Reschedule travel plans if at all possible."
Local avalanche danger was "considerable" on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
Earlier Tuesday, SAC forecaster Ben VanderBos predicted "another 2-4 inches above the Wood River Valley, 5-10 inches in the Boulders, Pioneers, Soldiers and White Clouds, and 8-14 inches in the wet areas of the Western Smokys, Sawtooths, and Banner Summit" through Wednesday.
