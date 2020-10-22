The Wood River Valley can anticipate wintry conditions and chilly temperatures this weekend, with 2 to 5 inches of accumulation expected in the Sawtooth and White Cloud mountains.
Overnight temperatures will plummet to 10 degrees over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
“Individuals having recreation or hunting plans in the central mountains this weekend should be prepared for winter-like conditions,” the NWS said in a special weather statement Thursday.
The coming winter storm will likely shift southeast through Montana on Saturday, with snowfall beginning late Friday night and continuing through Saturday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Do we have to wear a face mask in Ketchum when it snow's out? hate to break the law.
Probably not Elwood, but maybe one of the family members of the 226,000 dead people as well as the 40,000 currently hospitalized in this country would appreciate the effort. Is it really that difficult for you to wear a mask until a vaccine is approved?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In