The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wood River Valley this weekend.

The Wood River Valley can anticipate wintry conditions and chilly temperatures this weekend, with 2 to 5 inches of accumulation expected in the Sawtooth and White Cloud mountains.

Overnight temperatures will plummet to 10 degrees over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“Individuals having recreation or hunting plans in the central mountains this weekend should be prepared for winter-like conditions,” the NWS said in a special weather statement Thursday.

The coming winter storm will likely shift southeast through Montana on Saturday, with snowfall beginning late Friday night and continuing through Saturday evening.

