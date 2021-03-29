Though strong wind gusts in the 50-mph range had subsided in northern Blaine County by Monday afternoon, a wind advisory remains in place until 4 p.m. today for Carey, Shoshone and Richfield.
Fallen tree limbs and power outages are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
“Motorists … should keep a firm grip on the wheel and be prepared for strong crosswinds, reduced visibility, blowing snow, dust, or tumbleweeds,” the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday.
Strong south-to-southwest winds developed before sunrise early Monday morning across much of southeast and south-central Idaho. Wind gusts reached 54 miles per hour atop Bald Mountain and 49 mph at Friedman Memorial Airport around 3 a.m. Monday, according to the Weather Service. Farther north, the Stanley Ranger Station recorded 56-mph gusts shortly after midnight.
