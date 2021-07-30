Though a monsoonal pattern that brought rain and increased humidity to central Idaho somewhat stunted fire growth on Wednesday, several lightning-sparked wildfires continue to take hold in the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.
Over 630 personnel are on scene at the Mud Lick Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, which spanned nearly 20,000 acres by Thursday. The fire, located about 23 miles west of Salmon, grew from 4,000 acres on July 14 to 19,000 acres on July 28. Since its ignition on July 8, it has prompted evacuations in lower Panther Creek and Napias Creek, five trail closures, a five-mile airspace closure and eight partial road closures, according to the U.S. Forest Service and federal management site InciWeb.
On Wednesday, the fire was most active between Big Deer Creek and the Bighorn Crags Campground and was moving south through brush, downed limbs, pines and fir stands toward Yellowjacket Lake Campground, according to information from Salmon-Challis National Forest officials.
Helicopter crews initiated an air attack with targeted water drops on Wednesday afternoon, according to InciWeb. A heavy layer of smoke helped lower temperatures in the fire area and limit fire progression. Due to fast uphill runs and erratic fire behavior, though, the Mud Lick Fire is not expected to be contained until Aug. 31.
Ten crews, 14 engines, 11 water tenders and six helicopters remain on scene, where the priority right now is protecting the Yellow Jacket Mine and Forest Service facilities.
According to Salmon-Challis National Forest Fish Biologist Keats Conley, the forest has taken a few actions to protect endangered anadromous fish in Panther Creek, a major tributary of the Salmon River. Chinook salmon, steelhead and bull trout could be threatened by the Mud Lick Fire if it continues to progress near the creek, she said.
Recently, Conley went out with fire crews to help identify locations where pumps could be placed to siphon out water to portable water tanks, or “pumpkins,” which firefighters keep on hand in case a fire closes in. The pumps are screened to prevent juvenile fish from entering. They can, however, dewater redds—the nests trout and salmon build for spawning—if placed imprudently, she said.
“We selected locations to make sure the [pumps] were not in areas that would be prime spawning areas,” Conley said Wednesday.
Two other fires ignited near the Mud Lick Fire on July 16 and 17: the Haynes Fire, estimated at 500 acres, and the 130-acre Iron Fire. Both are burning through timber, grass and miscellaneous fuels. Farther west, on July 15, lightning spawned multiple fires on the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, notably the 1,800-acre Rush Creek Fire and 1,000-acre Vinegar Fire. Additional smaller fires, including the 100-acre Tango Fire, ignited on July 17.
Altogether, the Frank Church fire complex—officially listed as the “2021 Payette Wilderness Fires”—covers about 3,000 acres.
One main concern with the Rush Creek Fire is its proximity to the University of Idaho research station at Taylor Ranch, according to InciWeb. The research station, located near the confluence of Telephone and Rush creeks, provides students a remote location to monitor vegetation, stream ecology and a wide variety of fauna.
The fires in central Idaho have threatened several Forest Service structures. The 1,000-acre Vinegar Fire to the north, for example, recently closed the Cabin Creek airstrip, which is owned by the Forest Service.
Fortunately for outfitters, fire activity hasn’t yet impacted rafting trips on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. That’s according to Willi Cannell, owner of Ketchum-based Solitude River Trips.
“We have smoky days and then it will clear. Overall, trips are going well,” he said. “But we’ll see what happens.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In