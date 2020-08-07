Update: 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8-- The Phillips Fire nearly tripled in size Friday night into Saturday, growing to 2,149 acres as of 4 p.m. on Aug 8.
Three days after lightning ignited the blaze eight miles north of Fairfield, it is 5 percent contained.
On Friday, Forest Service spokeswoman Julie Thomas told the Idaho Mountain Express that the agency called a Type 2 Incident Management Team to coordinate the attack. Great Basin Interagency Management Team 3 is expected to arrive today, and assume command of the fire Sunday morning.
High winds caused "extreme" fire behavior throughout the day on Friday, according to U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Julie Thomas. The fire ran through brush and timber, she said, threatening several structures in the Phillips Creek, Free Gold Creek and Soldier Creek drainages, including the Soldier Mountain Ski Area. Soldier Mountain delayed opening its a new mountain bike trail system this weekend due to the fire. As of Saturday afternoon, the lodge and lifts were "intact," according to Soldier Mountain's facebook page, though outbuildings and an access bridge appeared to be damaged.
"We are heartbroken to inform you that the [Phillips Fire] passed directly through the heart of our beautiful mountain," Soldier Mountain announced on Facebook. "Since the fire is still an active threat, we will have to wait to further assess the extent of the damage."
The Forest Service has closed access to the area around the fire, including Couch Summit. Fire danger remains high throughout the Sawtooth National Forest.
Update: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7--The Phillips Fire appears to have broken north out of the Free Gold Creek drainage, heading towards Soldier Creek. Several structures appear to be threatened, including Soldier Mountain Ski Area, seen here on its webcam.
"The fire is growing," U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Julie Thomas told the Idaho Mountain Express Friday evening, though she did not have precise statistics on its size.
The Phillips Fire eight miles north of Fairfield spread to roughly 684 acres overnight, the Forest Service reported Friday morning.
Two days after it sparked, the fire is still burning through the Free Gold Creek drainage in the Sawtooth National Forest. Yesterday, it was reported at around 150 acres; since, it has more than quadrupled in size.
The Forest Service ordered additional firefighters to the site, who are expected to arrive today, according to Public Affairs Officer Julie Thomas. The Camas County Rural Fire Department is working to protect structures in Philips Creek Area while federal crews work on the edge of the fire.
Thomas expects a cold front to move into the area today, accompanied by high winds that could further spread the fire. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the area, indicating hot, dry and windy conditions prime for wildfires.
“We ask that the public stay away from the area for the safety of the firefighters and the public,” Thomas said.
And let’s see how this started ? 😱
Lightning, but I sure would like to see fire restrictions in place, it is time. It is to dry to let fools have fires.
