Wildfire smoke compromises Valley air quality
Express photo by Roland Lane

Smoke from wildfires burning in central Idaho and the surrounding region has cast a haze over the pristine mountain views in the Wood River Valley—and has started to negatively impact the area’s air quality. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality reported Thursday that the air-quality index in Ketchum was 70, in the “moderate” category. Readings of 0-50 are “good” on the DEQ’s scale, while those of 51-100 are deemed “moderate.” With “moderate” air quality, the DEQ recommends that unusually sensitive people consider reducing their level of exertion. The DEQ forecast for the Ketchum area on Thursday was “moderate” for Friday, July 29, and “good” for Saturday. The wildfires nearest to the Wood River Valley are the Woodtick and Moose fires, both in the Salmon-Challis National Forest to the north.

