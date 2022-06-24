Two large wildfires burning across 750,000 acres in remote south-central Alaska have already blanketed small communities in smoke and ash, and over 1 million acres of forestland throughout the U.S. has been consumed by wildfires so far this fire season.
Though Idaho has not experienced any large wildfires yet, fire risk in the southern, eastern and southwest regions of the state should increase to above-normal starting in August, according to the Boise-based National Interagency Fire Center.
The agency’s most recent forecast, updated on June 16, predicted normal potential for wildfires in Blaine County throughout the summer but elevated wildland fire potential for Custer County, Lemhi County and much of the Sawtooth National Forest and Frank-Church Wilderness in August and September.
Fire season will take hold at higher elevations in Idaho and Wyoming as the ongoing La Niña weather pattern—the main driver of the cool, wet stretch this spring—wears off and fuels have had sufficient time to dry out and cure, the agency stated.
“Wetter conditions in parts of Idaho in May that will continue into the first half of June will likely trigger an increase in fine fuel growth and be available later in the fire season. Fire activity will be higher in western Nevada and southern Idaho than in 2021, but likely still near normal, unless the grass growth in Idaho is more significant when it cures in July and August,” the forecast stated.
The fire season is delayed in Idaho because late-season rains have oversaturated fuel loads across most of the state, according to the National Fuel Moisture Database, though twigs and branches should start to lose their moisture content soon thanks to drier weather ahead. Daytime highs in Hailey and Bellevue forecast to be around 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“We do look to be finally turning the corner into a drier, warmer pattern, so summer appears to finally have arrived,” NWS hydrologist Link Crawford told the Express.
According to the USDA’s National Water and Climate Center, Blaine County and the surrounding mountains saw far-above-normal precipitation in April and May at 127% and 179% of average, respectively, while June has clocked in about normal so far.
June precipitation totals in Ketchum as of Wednesday were between 1 and 2 inches, but totals in the Sawtooth, Pioneer, Smoky and Boulder mountains “ranged from 2 to nearly 4 inches, with highest totals in the area up around Galena Summit,” Crawford noted.
On Thursday, the Water and Climate Center reported that the Big Wood Basin stood at 95% of average in terms of accumulated precipitation in the water year starting in October 2021: about 22 inches of rain and snow, just shy of the 23-inch average. Five inches were gained since the start of May: 2 inches in early to mid-May, 1 inch in late May and 2 inches this past month.
Comparatively, the Big Wood Basin had accumulated just 15 inches of rain and snow at the same time last year.
Still, Crawford said, Magic Reservoir remains significantly under capacity, at 28% full, and the valley will need to see robust snowpack this winter to fill the reservoir next summer. Magic is also expected to run out before the end of the irrigation season, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
Locally, the drought condition in Blaine County fell from “severe” to “moderate” between June 1 and June 16, bringing the valley from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s third-worst drought classification to its fourth-worst. Overall, drought conditions across the state improved by one drought tier in that same time period, and Boise, Valley, Custer and Lemhi counties traded drought for “abnormally dry” conditions.
The decline in severity, which the NOAA reported on June 16, held in a Thursday drought update.
Meanwhile, the National Geographic Area Coordination Center fuel moisture monitoring at several sites in Blaine County and in the Sawtooth Valley showed high moisture content in large twigs and branches over the weekend. (Zero-percent moisture means the fuel has completely dried.)
At Abbot Bridge in the far west Sawtooth Zone, the moisture content for 3-to-8-inch-thick branches was 54%, compared to just 9% at the same time last year. Sagebrush moisture content was about 220% at Ohio Gulch this month, above the 180% average, and 200% at Rye Grass Flat south of Timmerman Hill, also well above average, according to the database. ￼
