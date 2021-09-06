A 350-acre wildfire reported in the Sawtooth National Forest near Alturas Lake on Sunday afternoon has prompted the evacuation of recreationalists, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday.
The Jakes Gulch Fire is burning in steep terrain through lodgepole pine subalpine fir stands near Jakes Gulch in Blaine County. It is being investigated as “human caused,” according to the BLM.
The agency described its behavior as “extreme,” with spotting and torching in the timber understory.
“Fire personnel have been ordered and are arriving at the fire which includes hotshot crews and smokejumpers. Aerial resources are being used to assist those working on the ground,” the Forest Service stated Monday. “Evacuation of campers and hikers is being conducted to ensure the safety of the public as well as fire personnel working on the fire.”
This is a developing story.
