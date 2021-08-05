A wildfire sparked in Hangman's Gulch east of Hailey around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Hangman's Gulch Fire
A wildfire ignited between Red Devil and Quigley Mountain.
The Hangman's Gulch Fire is burning on BLM land around 1,000 feet off of the valley floor behind the Old Cutters subdivision, between Red Devil and Quigley Mountain, Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman told the Express.
Firefighters from Wood River, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley were on the scene Thursday night, Bateman said. The incident commander has also requested hand crews and air support from the BLM.
As of 10:15 p.m., no evacuation or pre-evacuation orders had been issued, Bateman said, but access to Old Cutters and Quigley Canyon was restricted by law enforcement.
So far, there's no suspected cause of the fire, Bateman said, though a multiple eye witnesses tell the Express that they saw a lightning bolt hit the hillside just after dark on Thursday evening.
This is a developing story. For more, check back with mtexpress.com.
