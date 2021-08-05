Hangman's Gulch Fire from Deerfield

Flames of the Hangman's Gulch fire were clearly visible looking northeast from the Deerfield subdivision Thursday night. 

 Courtesy photo by Hank Dart

Update 11:00 p..m.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is reporting that incident commanders on the fire east of Hailey have issued Level 2 evacuation alerts for everyone living in the Old Cutter's subdivision, as well as residents of Quigley Road. They have also issued a Level 1 evacuation alert for residents of Deerfield subdivision.

On its Facebook page, the department outlined the 3 levels of evacuations as follows:

"1. Level 1 evacuations are an alert. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists, and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs, or those with pets or livestock, should take note and make preparations for relocating family members, pets, and livestock.

2. Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the area, or, be ready to leave at a moments notice.

3. Level 3 means danger is currently affecting your area or is imminent, and you should leave immediately."

Update: 10:50 p.m.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for Old Cutters subdivision and Quigley Road just before 10:45 p.m. Thursday night due to the Hangman's Gulch Fire.

The notice asks residents to gather children, pets and necessary items, like medications and important papers, in case conditions worsen. 

"Now is the time to prepare," the Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook. "If evacuation is ordered, you may not have time to pack." 

If an evacuation is required, residents will be alerted via the Office's CodeRed emergency notification system.

"Maintain situational awareness," the Sheriff's Office said. "If you are in danger, leave immediately. Do not wait for an evacuation order."

A wildfire sparked in Hangman's Gulch east of Hailey around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A wildfire ignited between Red Devil and Quigley Mountain.

The Hangman's Gulch Fire is burning on BLM land around 1,000 feet off of the valley floor behind the Old Cutters subdivision, between Red Devil and Quigley Mountain, Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman told the Express.

Firefighters from Wood River, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley were on the scene Thursday night, Bateman said. The incident commander has also requested hand crews and air support from the BLM.

As of 10:15 p.m., no evacuation or pre-evacuation orders had been issued, Bateman said, but access to Old Cutters and Quigley Canyon was restricted by law enforcement.

So far, there's no suspected cause of the fire, Bateman said, though a multiple eye witnesses tell the Express that they saw a lightning bolt hit the hillside just after dark on Thursday evening. 

This is a developing story. For more, check back with mtexpress.com.

