The U.S. Forest Service is currently monitoring a 25-acre wildfire burning in the Sawtooth Wilderness, the service announced Thursday.
The Leggit Creek Fire about 10 miles southwest of Alturas Lake was first reported on Saturday by a private pilot. A subsequent fly-over determined that the blaze was most likely lightning-ignited, the Forest Service said.
“The initial size-up indicated that the fire was in very steep, rugged terrain in the Sawtooth Wilderness,” the Forest Service stated. “Due to hazards to firefighters, limited spread potential and the incoming weather forecast for Aug. 30, the decision was made to monitor the fire and determine at a later date whether inserting firefighters would be necessary.”
On Sunday, the fire was estimated at 13 acres and was reported moving uphill to the east. By Wednesday, it had grown to 25 acres and had moved further north and east, the Forest Service stated.
A remote camera will help Forest Service crews monitor the fire over the next few days and determine if engagement is necessary in order to protect communities.
