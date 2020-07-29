The outlook was hazy over the weekend facing northwest from Knob Hill in Ketchum. The old adage, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” didn’t quite hold true in this circumstance, though. According to Bobby Dye, air quality/remediation manager for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, the smoke likely emerged from wildfires in northern California, and rode the wind to the Treasure Valley on Friday and the Wood River Valley on Saturday.
