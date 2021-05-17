A fire near Stanley Lake burned around 40 acres of the Sawtooth National Forest over the weekend, the Forest Service said on Sunday.
The Elk Fire was first reported Saturday afternoon burning through grass, brush and trees about eight miles northwest of Stanley. It grew from 10 acres to 30 on Saturday before cool temperatures overnight slowed its spread, according to InciWeb, the federal incident management system.
Firefighters continued to establish a perimeter on Sunday, with a helicopter on standby ready to dip into Stanley Lake for support. State Highway 21 is open through the area.
So far, the Forest Service hasn't said what caused the fire, though on Facebook the Sawtooth Ranger District urged campers to properly drown their fires.
This is a developing story. For more information, check back with www.mtexpress.com.
