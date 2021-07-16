With drought and hot temperatures prompting an early start to the wildfire season in the West, smoke is drifting across several states, including Idaho.
Smoke—heavy at times—has persisted in the Wood River Valley for several days, blurring views of the mountains, dimming the bright sunlight and sometimes making the air smell like a campfire.
But, the ongoing smoke, which meteorologists say is coming mainly from large wildfires in Oregon and California, can do more than just alter what we see or smell. It can also pose health risks. Because of that, experts say, many people need to consider taking precautions to protect their health.
In Ketchum, the air quality index—or AQI—was 106 at noon on Wednesday, a reading categorized as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.” At 7 a.m. Thursday, the reading was 99, one point into the lower “Moderate” category, as rated by the federal Environmental Protection Agency. In Hailey on Thursday morning, the reading was 101, one point above the threshold to be in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category.
For the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” rating, the EPA recommends that people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, children and teens:
- Choose less-strenuous activities.
- Limit the amount of time they are active outdoors.
- Be active outdoors when the air quality is better.
Specifically, the EPA states, sensitive groups should “reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”
“It’s OK to be active outside but take more breaks and do less intense activities,” according to the agency. “Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.”
In addition, people with asthma should follow medical instructions and keep their quick-relief medicine available. People with heart disease should note that “symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem,” the EPA states. If someone has any of the symptoms, they should contact their health-care provider.
For the “Moderate” rating, the EPA recommends that people who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution consider reducing their activity level or shorten the amount of time they are active outdoors.
“Consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion,” the EPA states. “Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. These are signs to take it easier.”
People who are not sensitive to smoke can be active outdoors during a “Moderate” rating, the EPA states.
AQI readings can range from 0 to more than 300, at which point the air quality is deemed “Hazardous”—and all people should avoid all activity outdoors. The forecast for the AQI predicts “Moderate” air quality—between 51 and 100—from Friday through Monday in Ketchum, though air quality can often change quickly, and is tough to predict.
The primary pollutant in smoke is fine particles that are lifted into the air as forests and grasses—or other fuels—burn.
“Particle pollution is linked to a number of health problems, including coughing, wheezing, reduced lung function, asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes,” the EPA states. “It is also linked to early death.”
People most at risk from exposure to particle pollution include people with cardiovascular disease; people with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD; children and teenagers; older adults; and people with diabetes or obesity, the EPA states.
“New or expectant mothers may also want to take precautions to protect the health of their babies,” the agency advises.
Matt Osen, manager of respiratory therapy for St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, advised that when the air quality is compromised, people monitor their bodies and watch for signs of sickness.
“Smoke can be hard on everybody,” he said. “It’s not good for your lungs.”
The AQI in Twin Falls on Wednesday afternoon was 116, Osen said. He noted that people respond differently to smoke exposure and reactions “are not black and white.” People with lung conditions should watch for symptoms of illness—such as coughing or phlegm—and contact their health-care provider when the symptoms manifest or they feel ill, he told the Express.
“Know yourself,” he said. “Be aware of your surroundings and your body.”
Chad Silver, air quality compliance officer at the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality’s Twin Falls office, said to disregard anomalously high readings picked up Tuesday evening in Ketchum—the machine was undergoing maintenance.
“It’s always hard to predict this time of year, with the number of fires in the Northwest.” Silver said of the smoke outlook for the weekend.
Small changes in weather or wind direction can have an outsized impact on air quality, he said. He advised people to “use common sense” when planning outdoor activities. In general, if visibility is around 5 miles, the AQI is likely in the orange category—“Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.” If it falls to 3 miles, Silver said, it’s probably in the red category—unhealthy for the general population.
For air-quality readings and updates on smoke in the state, Silver suggested going to the DEQ’s tracking website at idsmoke.blogspot.com. Real-time AQI readings and other information can also be found at the EPA’s airnow.gov website.
