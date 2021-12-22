The Big Wood River Basin has received 125% of the precipitation it normally does by this point in the water year—and for the past week has mirrored precipitation trends seen in 2015, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
On Tuesday, the county’s six SNOTEL stations—located out Chocolate Gulch, Dollarhide Summit, Galena Summit, Deadend Canyon, Enid Gulch and Park Creek Campground—recorded about 9 inches of accumulated precipitation for the 2021-2022 water year, slightly below the 9.2 inches recorded on Dec. 21, 2015.
In typical water years, the Big Wood Basin will have seen about 7 inches of precipitation by now. At this point last year, Blaine County’s SNOTEL stations recorded around 5 inches of accumulated precipitation; in 2019, just 4.3 inches.
Snow water equivalent, or the amount of water that will be released from snowpack once it melts, has also been above-average so far. Basin-wide totals stood at 119% of normal as of Tuesday.
Out of all regional SNOTEL stations, Galena Summit led the pack at 132% of normal snow-water equivalent—7.6 inches—and more locally, Chocolate Gulch recorded 110% of normal SWE. ￼
