The cities of Hailey and Bellevue, and the Sun Valley Co., have withdrawn protests to the establishment of a new surface water right from the Big Wood River aimed at helping to recharge the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer below Magic Reservoir.
A final hearing in January or February is expected to yield an agreement among all concerned parties, which include the Idaho Conservation League, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Big Wood Canal Co., Idaho Power, the Galena Groundwater District and the Bureau of Land Management.
In 2018, the Idaho Water Resource Board requested the establishment of a new surface water right for 800 cubic feet per second from the Big Wood River. That initial amount, which would have been taken during spring flows of “excess water” from April through June, was reduced to 650 cfs as a result of the protest.
“Once the water leaves Magic Reservoir, it’s in the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer,” said Wesley Hipke, Water Projects Section supervisor for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the agency that issues and enforces water rights in Idaho.
Hipke applied for the new water right in 2018 on behalf of the Idaho Water Resource Board as part of his job managing the board’s Eastern Snake River Plain Managed Recharge Program. He said the recharge plan would allow previously unappropriated water below Magic Reservoir to seep through canals and basins into the 10,000-square-mile Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer, a subterranean complex of naturally occurring reservoirs that stretch from Bliss to Rexburg, Idaho, a distance of 170 miles. Hipke said portions of the hidden but essential aquifer pour from cliffsides in the Hagerman area at Thousand Springs.
“One quarter to one third of the economy of Idaho is derived from this aquifer,” Hipke said. “The reason for the recharge right is because the Eastern Snake River Plain has been in a steady decline since 1950. Groundwater levels have been dropping and there has also been a decrease in spring flows and in annual flows in the Snake River.”
Hipke said the Idaho Water Resource Board, which oversees the state’s water rights, came to an agreement with the protesters that they can also have various amounts of spring flow water during big flood years for their own purposes under their own new surface water rights.
Hipkee said although the Water Board’s surface right will be senior to those of the protesters, the board has agreed to allow the cities and Sun Valley Co. first dibs on water. He said the board’s water right will only be used when high snowpack and melt-off rates combine to create adequate water supply to satisfy more senior water rights.
“The water right we are seeking to establish only occurs 30-40% of the time and will only be used after all other senior water rights have already been met,” he said.
Hipke said he expects the water rights agreements to be in place by this spring’s flood season. He said all parties have five years to “prove up” their rights by determining they are practical enough to be applied. He said the recharge location would benefit from the geological conditions below Magic Reservoir.
“This water would be recharged in places where it would stay in the ground for a long time compared to other places in the aquifer,” he said.
The Water Board is also working toward an agreement for a new similar surface water right of 500 cfs from the Little Wood River, downstream of Carey and Silver Creek, for recharge of the aquifer. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In