Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.