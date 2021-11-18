The Idaho Conservation League will join up with Idaho Rivers United, the Sierra Club’s Idaho Chapter and leaders from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes this weekend to observe the 30-year anniversary of the listing of Snake River sockeye salmon under the Endangered Species Act and hold a series of vigils across the Northwest for the imperiled species on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The primary event will be held at at the Idaho State Capitol steps at 4 p.m., with smaller events held at the same time throughout Idaho and the Pacific Northwest.
A vigil is scheduled for Town Square in Ketchum.
“After three decades of work and millions of dollars spent, these fish still swim on the brink of extinction,” the Idaho Conservation League stated. “This year, just four wild adult sockeye salmon successfully completed the migration to their spawning grounds in central Idaho after struggling past eight dams and the warm, stagnant reservoirs they impound downstream.” ￼
