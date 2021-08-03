In between storms, surface smoke combined with high humidity over the weekend, creating a familiar haze over the Wood River Valley.
That’s unlikely to clear completely, forecasts say. Air quality in south-central Idaho is expected to stay in the “moderate” range this week due to lingering humidity from the weekend’s monsoonal storms, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality.
Monday and Tuesday satellite imagery showed clusters of smoke across Idaho with incoming smoke from Canada California, Oregon, and Washington. Visibility is expected to decrease as precipitation ceases and hot weather returns, the department said on Monday.
“Smoke continues to filter south today and tomorrow into the Snake River Plain. This will likely cause an increase in monitor readings,” the DEQ said. “Some slight improvement is possible … as smoke lifts with daytime heating and steady winds, but overall, expect smoky conditions to remain.”
