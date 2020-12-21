The Wood River Land Trust has acquired the home and property of longtime Colorado Gulch resident Jill Bryson, who passed away about a year ago.
Executive Director Scott Boettger announced Monday that Bryson’s property on the north side of Colorado Gulch Road will add 2.8 acres to the Land Trust’s Colorado Gulch Preserve, which currently spans about 150 acres of cottonwood forest and riparian habitat south of Hailey.
In a Monday interview, Boettger described Bryson—who died in December 2019—as a “self-proclaimed caretaker” of Colorado Gulch Preserve.
“She grew to really appreciate what we're trying to accomplish there. She’d pick up garbage every day,” he said.
Bryson, a longtime dog trainer and canine rehabilitation specialist, was initially a bit apprehensive about living next to a public nature preserve when it was created in 2016, Boettger said. That changed as she watched the Land Trust acquire adjacent properties and restore the floodplain.
“Before Jill passed away last year, she let [Boettger] know that she was leaving her property and home in the hands of the Land Trust, being sure that it would become a meaningful part of the preserve, forever,” Annual Fund Manager Liz Pedersen wrote in an email Monday. “The faith Jill, and many other landowners in and around the valley, put in the Land Trust means so much to us. It says a lot about who we are and what we can accomplish together as a community.”
Boettger said Bryson’s home and surrounding property will help the Land Trust connect more residents to nature. The “shed-style, architecturally unique” home could be renovated into an educational center with classrooms and restroom facilities, he said, though no concrete plans have been made yet.
“This could potentially be a place for kids to learn about everything from floodplains to monarch [butterflies],” he said. “It will add something special to the character of the community.”
Accessibility will be important regardless of how the property is used, Pedersen said.
“This [acquisition] … will allow the Land Trust to rethink the entrance to the preserve off of Colorado Gulch Way as well as other community-based improvements, making this special community treasure more accessible to people of all ages and abilities,” she said.
