The U.S. Geological Survey logged 425 aftershocks in the Stanley region in 2022, more than 100 of those above magnitude 2.5.
The strongest aftershock last year measured a magnitude 3.8 and occurred on Dec. 21 at 10:42 a.m., with an epicenter near Dutch Lake northwest of Stanley. The tremor was felt “lightly” in Boise, Lowman, Stanley and Ellis—about 70 miles in either direction, according to the USGS Community Intensity Map.
The second-strongest tremor in 2022 measured a magnitude 3.6 and occurred on Nov. 6 at 9:14 p.m. along state Highway 21, just north of Thatcher Campground. It was felt lightly in Meridian, Boise and Stanley, the USGS reported.
