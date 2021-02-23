Nearly 150 aftershocks from the 6.5-magnitude earthquake in March 2020 have been recorded near Stanley this month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The original earthquake struck near Stanley on March 31 last year and was credited with causing avalanches, landslides and significant damage to mountains and lakeshores in the region.
The strongest aftershock recorded between Feb. 1 and Feb. 23 occurred near Banner Creek Summit on Feb. 5 at 12:05 a.m. and measured a magnitude 3.5. Its epicenter was located 15 miles west-northwest of Stanley and could be felt “lightly” up to 20 miles away, according to the USGS.
The next-strongest aftershock occurred at 3 p.m. on Monday along Stanley Lake Creek, about 7 miles west of Stanley, and measured a magnitude 3.3.
Overall, the 147 aftershocks recorded in February thus far have had a mean magnitude of 2.
