The U.S. Supreme Court in a major environmental decision on Thursday overturned the Environmental Protection Agency’s definition of wetlands that fall under the agency’s jurisdiction, siding with an Idaho couple who’d said they should not be required to obtain federal permits to build on their property that lacked any navigable water.

All nine justices agreed to overturn the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling that endorsed the Biden administration’s broad definition of waters of the United States, or WOTUS, the term for what falls under federal enforcement of the Clean Water Act.

But they published four separate opinions that showed a 5-4 split in how far they would allow federal jurisdiction to extend, with the conservative majority ruling to significantly narrow federal agency power.

“It is a substantial change to the way wetlands have been regulated under the Clean Water Act” since the law’s 1972 enactment, said Ashley Peck, an environmental litigator and water quality adviser at Holland and Hart LLP. “It looks like it will eliminate jurisdiction for a huge amount of wetlands, particularly in the arid West.”

Conservative Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and the court’s three liberals concurred with the ruling in favor of Idaho landowners Michael and Chantell Sackett, but objected to the majority’s narrow new standard, which they said introduced more uncertainty and would hurt water quality.

The Sacketts had sought to build on a piece of their property separated by a 30-foot road from a tributary to Priest Lake in the Idaho panhandle. Lower courts held they needed federal environmental approvals because of their land’s connection to Priest Lake.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in their appeal in October.

Members of Idaho’s congressional delegation have advocated against the implementation of the Biden administration’s definition and praised the court’s ruling on Thursday.

“I am glad to see the court provide needed clarity on this issue,” Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson said in a statement. “The EPA simply cannot continue in its attempt to regulate every puddle, ditch and stream in this country. This decision is a victory for Idaho and the many property owners, farmers and ranchers who are left to deal with the very real consequences of regulatory uncertainty.”

The decision is a “powerful affirmation of individual property rights,” Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, said in a statement.

“For Idahoans, water is a lifeline and local control has a long, proud tradition,” Fulcher said. “I commend the court’s recognition of the Sacketts’ constitutional rights and the significance of protecting Idaho’s ranchers, farmers, irrigators, and landowners from regulatory overreach.”

The Idaho Conservation League, which filed an amicus (or friend of the court) brief in the case, said the ruling was devastating for the health of Priest Lake, and it reverberates further than just North Idaho.

“In deciding that water quality protections only apply to wetlands that have a visible connection to streams and lakes, the Court opened the door nationwide for waste disposal to run amok, allowing pollution to be disposed of at-will and with no accountability,” said Idaho Conservation League Conservation Program Director Marie Callaway Kellner in a statement. “American taxpayers will ultimately pay for it —whether through higher wastewater treatment costs borne by communities instead of polluters, or, even worse, by impacts to human and environmental health. This ruling undermines the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to protect public health, and sends the message that private development that benefits a few individuals is more important than clean water for all. It is a sad day when the U.S. Supreme Court protects polluters over people, fish, and wildlife.”

‘Continuous surface connection’ test

Writing for the court’s majority, Justice Samuel Alito said the Clean Water Act applies only to wetlands with a “continuous surface connection” to the navigable waters like streams, lakes, oceans and rivers that are indisputably covered by the law.

The Biden administration’s definition—that said an area with an ecologically “significant nexus” to a navigable waterway was subject to Clean Water Act enforcement—would put nearly all waters and wetlands in the country under federal jurisdiction, with little room for state enforcement, Alito wrote.

Wetlands must be virtually indistinguishable from the navigable waters for federal jurisdiction to apply, he wrote.

