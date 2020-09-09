The Grouse Fire has grown to 5,700 acres as of Wednesday morning and is now burning in the Sawtooth National Forest and Boise National Forest, according to federal incident management system InciWeb.
The fire—located about 24 miles northwest of Fairfield—ignited Sunday evening along the boundary of the Sawtooth National Forest and Boise National Forest. A multi-forest closure is in place for the entire fire area, where campsites have been evacuated, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
“Campers were evacuated from the NFS 166 road system. Crews are on scene with additional resources ordered,” the Forest Service said in a Monday statement.
A Type 3 incident management team of 10 to 20 trained personnel is currently working on fire suppression in the area, the Forest Service said.
Leggit Fire
Crews are also monitoring another smaller wildfire burning in the Sawtooth Wilderness about 10 miles southwest of Alturas Lake. The Leggit Creek Fire, estimated at 100 acres on Sunday, continues to burn in steep, rugged terrain. The smaller blaze was most likely lightning-ignited, the Forest Service said, and was reported moving uphill to the north and east.
